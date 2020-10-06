WATCH NOW: Aggie Sports Zoom Hangout with Matt Baker, college football writer for the Tampa Bay Times

Watch the latest Aggie Sports Zoom Hangout with Matt Baker, who covers college football for the Tampa Bay Times, previewing the Texas A&M-Florida football game this weekend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch the latest Aggie Sports Zoom Hangout with Matt Baker, who covers college football for the Tampa Bay Times, previewing the Texas A&M-Florida football game this weekend.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.