Weather Alert

...AMBER ALERT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE LONGVIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR NEVEAH CHASEBERRY, BLACK FEMALE, 3 YEARS OLD, 2 FEET 6 INCHES, 30-40 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. VICTIM WAS LAST SEEN AT 6 PM ON JULY 15 2020, AT 210 W MELTON ST, LONGVIEW, TX 7 5 6 0 2, UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESCRIPTION. POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR DONNIE RAY CHASEBERRY, BLACK MALE, 53 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET 11 INCHES, 260 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, AND BROWN EYES IN CONNECTION WITH THIS ABDUCTION. TATTOOS ON LEFT AND RIGHT ARM, ABDOMEN, CHEST AND BACK. DISCOLORATION ON ABDOMEN, LEFT AND RIGHT LEG. SCAR ON LEFT ELBOW. SUSPECT IS DRIVING A GOLD LEXUS G S 300, LICENSE PLATE J F T 9 5 6 7, WITH TINTED WINDOWS AND SPOILER ON BACK. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE LONGVIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS LONGVIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 0 3-2 3 7-1 1 9 9.