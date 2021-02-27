Warren, Herzog help pace Aggie softball to 9-6 victory over Hurricane

Big swings carried the Texas A&M softball team to a 9-6 nonconference victory over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

A&M freshman Bre Warren hit a two-run triple in a three-run first inning that started with a leadoff double by Makinzy Herzog. Freshman Trinity Cannon capped the scoring with a solo home run in the sixth as the Aggies (5-2) had a season-high 10 hits with six of them for extra bases to win their third straight.

“[Our] mentality is you’re up to the plate to do damage,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We’re not up there to hit four singles in a row, so we can score a run, which is really hard to do. We can put together a hit and a walk with a hit in the gap and now we’re rolling.”

That was the case in a five-run third that gave A&M an 8-2 lead. Shaylee Ackerman singled, and Jourdyn Campbell doubled on the inning’s first two pitches from Tulsa starter Samantha Pochop. It must have rattled her as she threw only one more strike in the inning, walking two batters and hitting one, leading to two runs. Relief pitcher Sara Liamas-Howell entered and got an out, but Herzog cleared the bases with her second double of the game.