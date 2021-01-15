Walk-on Luke McGhee finding bigger role with Texas A&M men's basketball team

After Buzz Williams was named the head men’s basketball coach at Texas A&M in April 2019, Luke McGhee scanned the Virginia Tech roster. To his relief, he found that Williams carried at least one walk-on on his Hokie squad.
He hoped that the winding journey he took to be a part of the A&M basketball team wouldn’t end with a coaching change.
Nearly a season and a half later, McGhee scored the first point of his college career in the Aggies’ Jan. 6 trip to South Carolina and has seen his minutes increase in each of the following games. He will continue to factor into William’s plans when the Aggies (7-4, 2-3) host No. 17 Missouri (7-2, 1-2) in Southeastern Conference play at noon Saturday at Reed Arena.
“It’s just been exciting. It’s been cool,” the 6-foot-11 center said. “I’ve been a part of this team for three years now. Going to the games is something that I really, really look forward to now, and I’m always engaged, basically the whole game.”
Despite being the son of two Texas graduates and hoping to be a Longhorn most of his life, McGhee began to form a connection with the Aggies while he was in high school at San Antonio Clark.
His father, Steve, was Clark’s head football coach for nine years, including Luke’s four as a Cougar. As a two-sport athlete, McGhee lined up at wide receiver, giving his quarterback at the time a 6-8 target. A quick glance at McGhee’s HUDL football highlights proves he could reel in passes over outstretched defensive backs, resulting in a few Randy Moss-esque moments.
“It was awesome,” his father said. “It was very easy. He has great hands and is just a great kid.”
The hand-eye coordination McGhee developed on the gridiron translated to his basketball game. As a two-year letterwinner for the Cougar basketball team, he helped push Clark to two playoff appearances and earned second-team all-district honors.
“I had good hands. It’s easier to catch a football than a basketball though,” McGhee said with a laugh.
His senior basketball season carried high expectations after the Cougars reached the second round the year prior. But a torn ACL midway through football season stole his final year of high school athletics.
“There was a lot of emotions going through my mind, and it was very hard to say the least,” Steve McGhee said of the injury. “But the way he attacked his rehab, the way he attacked everything about it, I could not be more proud of him.”
Luke McGhee played basketball at Clark under coach Steve Sylestine, who played for the Aggies from 1976-80 and was a part of the 1979-80 team that advanced to the regional semifinal of the NCAA tournament. While McGhee was looking at colleges, Sylestine connected him with former A&M head coach Billy Kennedy.
Though Kennedy didn’t have any opportunities for McGhee during his freshman year, he followed his friends to Aggieland and began his A&M career as a student only.
“When I was a student, I thought that I was as busy as I could possibly be,” McGhee said. “And then the second year, I realized that I could be a lot more busy.”
During the summer after his freshman year, McGhee’s parents received a picture of their son wearing a Aggie basketball jersey. It was his way of letting them know he had walked on Kennedy’s team.
“They asked him late spring of his freshman year, ‘Would you be willing to stay up this summer and work out with the team? We can’t make any guarantees. We’re not quite sure, but would you be able to do that?’” McGhee’s mother Christine said. “It was a rough summer ... it’s just different. He didn’t know come August if he would make the team or not. [Steve] got the picture and we were like, ‘OK, I guess you made it.’”
In his first season with the Aggies, McGhee played in one minute during the SEC tournament game against Vanderbilt. Time beyond that became uncertain when Kennedy was fired and Williams took his position.
McGhee had received approval from Kennedy to work a mechanical engineering internship through the summer of 2020. McGhee decided against leaving College Station that summer to try to make an impression on Williams and the new coaching staff. The decision paid off.
“A lot of us were worried that we wouldn’t make the cut,” McGhee said. “But [Williams] came in and gave us all a chance. We did some open gym stuff. I tried to play as hard as I possibly could and obviously at the end he asked me to stay.”
Last season, minutes remained limited for McGhee, who saw action in four games but did not record a statistic. About two weeks ago, practice began to change for the walk-on. He found himself more frequently involved in practice reps.
McGhee filled the niche of serving as a big body to box out when opponents are on the free-throw line, Williams said. His energy over those last two weeks earned him more time on the floor.
“I love Luke,” Williams said. “He is super, duper, way far high intelligent. He is really intelligent. We need anybody with some level of size that can help us.”
A&M has struggled with consistency at center this season. The rotation of sophomore Jonathan Aku and graduate transfer Kevin Marfo produced five field goals through five conference games. The tandem also has pulled down a combined 32 rebounds in five games.
Over the last three games, McGhee has played 11 minutes, including a career high seven in the Aggies’ win at Mississippi State on Wednesday. His minutes in the rotation allow A&M to keep leading scorer Emanuel Miller at his more natural power forward position instead of center, which Williams said is an advantage for the whole team.
“I think that it takes pressure off players not named [Miller] and our [centers], because they’re able to kind of stay in their role,” Williams said.
McGhee’s first career field goal on a putback early in the second half started a 13-0 A&M run that helped lead to the 56-55 win.
“My teammates like me,” McGhee said. “They’re good people. So I think that they get energized whenever I go in and do something.”
In January 2019, Steve McGhee stepped down from his coaching job in order to spend more time watching Luke and his daughter Kara play in college. Kara is a 6-4 middle blocker for the Baylor volleyball team, and the McGhee’s youngest daughter is on her way to play for the Lady Bears next season.
McGhee’s emergence in his third season at A&M has made that decision even more of a blessing to his family, who make the trip to College Station frequently for home games.
“To say the least, we were extremely excited when he made his first basket and obviously for him to play and watching him grow,” Steve McGhee said. “We’re always proud of him.”
“We’ve always enjoyed watching our kids play, and it was hard on us too for him to lose that senior year of basketball,” Christine McGhee said. “I felt like we just didn’t get to finish up his season. So I think that’s one of the things I miss the most is just watching him on the court, so any minutes he gets is very appreciated.”
