Walk-on Luke McGhee finding bigger role with Texas A&M men's basketball team

“When I was a student, I thought that I was as busy as I could possibly be,” McGhee said. “And then the second year, I realized that I could be a lot more busy.”

During the summer after his freshman year, McGhee’s parents received a picture of their son wearing a Aggie basketball jersey. It was his way of letting them know he had walked on Kennedy’s team.

“They asked him late spring of his freshman year, ‘Would you be willing to stay up this summer and work out with the team? We can’t make any guarantees. We’re not quite sure, but would you be able to do that?’” McGhee’s mother Christine said. “It was a rough summer ... it’s just different. He didn’t know come August if he would make the team or not. [Steve] got the picture and we were like, ‘OK, I guess you made it.’”

In his first season with the Aggies, McGhee played in one minute during the SEC tournament game against Vanderbilt. Time beyond that became uncertain when Kennedy was fired and Williams took his position.

McGhee had received approval from Kennedy to work a mechanical engineering internship through the summer of 2020. McGhee decided against leaving College Station that summer to try to make an impression on Williams and the new coaching staff. The decision paid off.