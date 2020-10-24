 Skip to main content
Vote now in the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
Vote now in the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski, left, carries the ball while teammate David Williams, right, blocks Milano's Josh Millar on Friday. Williams is the Tigers' backup quarterback but moved to the offensive line this week to help spark the team's rushing attack.

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

WR/DB Case Creamer, Iola

Creamer took care of business on Friday, accounting for five of Iola’s seven touchdowns in its 51-13 victory over Milano. The sophomore wide receiver took his talents to the ground and rushed for 197 yards on just 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3, 72, 5, 6 and 1-yards.

QB Seth Kasowski, Bremond

Kasowski shined in Bremond’s first game since Oct. 2 due to COVID-19 in its 64-30 win over Wortham. The senior quarterback rushed for 228 yards and averaged 16.3 yards per carry, while finishing with 121 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

LB/S Davioun Scott, Rockdale

The Tigers’ defense went all out in their 44-13 win over Academy, forcing four interceptions and seven sacks. Scott led the unit with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback pressures and one interception which he returned for 35 yards.

QB Steven Stackhouse, Brenham

Brenham remained undefeated in District 13-5A Division II play thanks to Stackhouse’s six touchdowns, which led the Cubs to a towering 47-3 victory over Bastrop on Friday. The junior quarterback had 168 yards through the air with four touchdowns and added 80 yards on the ground for two more scores.

QB/FS Bryson Washington, Franklin

Seventh-ranked Franklin earned their sixth straight win with the help of Washington, who rushed for 261 yards on 12 carries and four touchdowns, in the Lions’ 69-38 win against Buffalo on Friday.

Who is the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

You voted:
