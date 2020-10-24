Vote now in the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

WR/DB Case Creamer, Iola

Creamer took care of business on Friday, accounting for five of Iola’s seven touchdowns in its 51-13 victory over Milano. The sophomore wide receiver took his talents to the ground and rushed for 197 yards on just 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3, 72, 5, 6 and 1-yards.

QB Seth Kasowski, Bremond

Kasowski shined in Bremond’s first game since Oct. 2 due to COVID-19 in its 64-30 win over Wortham. The senior quarterback rushed for 228 yards and averaged 16.3 yards per carry, while finishing with 121 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

LB/S Davioun Scott, Rockdale

The Tigers’ defense went all out in their 44-13 win over Academy, forcing four interceptions and seven sacks. Scott led the unit with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback pressures and one interception which he returned for 35 yards.