Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Mason Hardy, Normangee

Hardy had a dynamic night in the Panthers’ seventh straight win this season after beating District 11-2A Division I foe Grapeland 64-22. The senior quarterback had 121 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns. He also had a great night through the air with 149 passing yards and two more scores.

LB Harrison Robinson, College Station

The Cougars’ defense was a crucial part in their first District 8-5A Division I victory of the season against New Caney Porter on Friday. Robinson led the unit with 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass break up in the 24-14 win.

QB EJ Ezar, Rudder

Rudder continued its winning streak after topping Lockhart 47-38 last week and Ezar’s arm had a lot to do with the Ranger win. The junior quarterback went 26 of 35 with 372 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also had 64 yards on the ground and another score.

RB Darius Randle, Navasota