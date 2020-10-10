Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

It was an explosive week for offenses around the Brazos Valley in Week 7. Quarterbacks took control through the air and on the ground, while some running backs and receivers made themselves at home in the endzone on Friday night.

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Cam’ron Valdez, Rockdale

Valdez led the Tigers to a 55-26 victory over Caldwell in District 11-3A Division I play on Friday. Valdez rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 6, 45, 43 and 57 yards as Rockdale moves to 4-3 on the season.

QB Kobe Mitchell, Rockdale

Combined with Valdez’s five touchdowns, Mitchell completed 17 of 22 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown in Rockdale’s district win. Mitchell also ran for 29 yards for two scores.

QB Mason Hardy, Normangee