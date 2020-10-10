 Skip to main content
Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

A&M Consolidated's Jude Lake (6) carries the ball between San Angelo Central's Keeshaun Husband, right, and Kente Nichols (27) on Friday at Tigerland Stadium.

It was an explosive week for offenses around the Brazos Valley in Week 7. Quarterbacks took control through the air and on the ground, while some running backs and receivers made themselves at home in the endzone on Friday night.

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Cam’ron Valdez, Rockdale

Valdez led the Tigers to a 55-26 victory over Caldwell in District 11-3A Division I play on Friday. Valdez rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 6, 45, 43 and 57 yards as Rockdale moves to 4-3 on the season.

QB Kobe Mitchell, Rockdale

Combined with Valdez’s five touchdowns, Mitchell completed 17 of 22 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown in Rockdale’s district win. Mitchell also ran for 29 yards for two scores.

QB Mason Hardy, Normangee

Hardy accounted for five of Normangee’s seven touchdowns in its 47-16 win over Leon in District 11-2A Division I play on Friday. The senior quarterback threw for 262 yards, going 10-of-16 with three touchdowns, while also adding 29 yards rushing for two more scores.

RB Sutton Lake, A&M Consolidated

Consol head coach Lee Fedora earned his 200th career win on Friday when the Tigers beat San Angelo Central 40-35. But Lake took centerstage in the win after finishing with 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns to keep Consol undefeated.

WR Keithron Lee, Rudder

The newly-crowned Homecoming King, Lee ran for 70 yards on five carries and had 100 yards receiving with four total touchdowns in Rudder’s 48-21 win over Nacogdoches.

QB Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian

The Eagles fell to Central Texas Christian 28-24 after a late touchdown in the fourth, but Hancock led Brazos Christian with a strong arm all night, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

