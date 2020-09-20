Vote now in the Week 4 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two-way performances led the way for Brazos Valley teams in Week 4, and three of this week's Player of the Week nominees made key contributions on both sides of the ball.

Nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

Tyson Cornett, Leon, WR/DB, sr.

Cornett caught 12 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and added four carries for 36 yards and another score in Leon’s 40-22 win over Hamilton. He might have been even better on defense with 12 tackles and two interceptions.

Owen Davis, BVCHEA, QB, jr.

Davis led the Mustangs to a 43-22 victory over Houston Texas Christian, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and throwing for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

Paxton Hancock, Centerville, RB, sr.

Hancock paced a strong rushing effort in the Tigers’ 36-10 victory over Palestine Westwood, carrying 16 times for 166 yards and a touchdown. He also made an impact on defense, recording 10 tackles and a pass breakup.

Mason Hardy, Normangee, QB, sr.