Vote now in the Week 15 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday

College Station closed out the regular season with a dominating 70-28 victory over Magnolia West on Friday with the help of senior running back Roderick Brown. Brown averaged 13.1 yards per carry and finished with 197 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. He also had 58 yards on two receptions for another score. Friday’s performance helped Brown get to 3,518 career yards, which broke the school record for all-purpose yards.

Tucker accounted for six touchdowns in Allen Academy’s 64-16 win over Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills in the TAPPS 6-man Division II state quarterfinals on Saturday. The senior middle linebacker and running back threw one touchdown for 7-yards, racked up 133 yards on just six carries for three more scores and had 19 yards on one reception. But that was only the beginning for Tucker, who had six tackles on defense and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.