Vote now in the Week 13 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins scored five straight touchdowns in the Cougars’ 72-0 win over Caney Creek on Friday. The sophomore running back rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, and added two more scores on 11 and 16 yard passes from quarterback Jett Huff.

QB Garrett Lero, Snook

Lero led Snook to a 52-23 win over Yorktown in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs after racking up four touchdowns and adding six tackles on defense. The junior went 4-of-8 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown and he also had 145 yards on the ground for three more scores.

RB Ja’marion Frear, Navasota

Navasota beat Rockport-Fulton 39-34 in the Class 4A Division II area playoffs in a back-and-forth fourth quarter and secured the win with an explosive 46-yard touchdown run from Frear. The Rattlers leaned on the junior running back all night and he finished with 223 yards on 22 carries.