Vote now in the Week 13 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.
RB Marquise Collins, College Station
Collins scored five straight touchdowns in the Cougars’ 72-0 win over Caney Creek on Friday. The sophomore running back rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, and added two more scores on 11 and 16 yard passes from quarterback Jett Huff.
QB Garrett Lero, Snook
Lero led Snook to a 52-23 win over Yorktown in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs after racking up four touchdowns and adding six tackles on defense. The junior went 4-of-8 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown and he also had 145 yards on the ground for three more scores.
RB Ja’marion Frear, Navasota
Navasota beat Rockport-Fulton 39-34 in the Class 4A Division II area playoffs in a back-and-forth fourth quarter and secured the win with an explosive 46-yard touchdown run from Frear. The Rattlers leaned on the junior running back all night and he finished with 223 yards on 22 carries.
LB/RB Justin Supak, Snook
Supak had three touchdowns for the Bluejays on Friday, scoring on both offense and defense. The senior linebacker and running back had a quick 6-yard rushing touchdown, but he added nine tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and recovered two fumbles for two scores on defense.
QB Jett Huff, College Station
Huff threw four touchdowns in the Cougars shut out win and went 14-of-13 passing for 135 yards with a 92.9% completion rating. He also rushed for 24 yards on five carries.
Who should be the Week 13 Brazos Valley football player of the week?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!