Vote now in the Week 12 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions.

QB Jett Huff, College Station

• Huff’s performance in the Cougars’ 64-0 win over Cleveland in District 8-5A Division I play broke two school records, including number of touchdown passes and quarterback completion percentage in a game. The junior went 15-of-17 passing for 204 yards and six touchdowns, completing 88.2% of his passes.

WR/RB/FS Tyson Cornett, Leon

• Cornett led Leon to a 40-34 win over Thorndale in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs, racking up 142 yards on 10 receptions with three touchdowns. He also added 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break up and an interception on defense.

QB Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian