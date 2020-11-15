Vote now in the Week 12 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.
QB Jett Huff, College Station
• Huff’s performance in the Cougars’ 64-0 win over Cleveland in District 8-5A Division I play broke two school records, including number of touchdown passes and quarterback completion percentage in a game. The junior went 15-of-17 passing for 204 yards and six touchdowns, completing 88.2% of his passes.
WR/RB/FS Tyson Cornett, Leon
• Cornett led Leon to a 40-34 win over Thorndale in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs, racking up 142 yards on 10 receptions with three touchdowns. He also added 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break up and an interception on defense.
QB Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian
• The Eagles leaned on Hancock in their 54-6 win over Houston Northland Christian in TAPPS District IV-4 play. Hancock went 9-of-22 passing for 137 yards, one interception and three touchdowns, while adding 155 yards on the ground for four more scores. The junior also had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense.
WR/FS Izaha Jones, Normangee
• Jones lifted Normangee out of a first quarter slump, scoring five touchdowns in the Panthers’ 43-20 win over Thrall in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoffs on Friday. The senior receiver and free safety had 135 yards on six receptions with two touchdowns, 122 yards on three carries and two more scores, and added another touchdown on a fumble recovery. He also had seven tackles and a forced fumble on defense.
QB Trace Brightwell, St. Joseph
• Brightwell threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns in St. Joseph’s 47-0 victory over Baytown Christian on Friday. Brightwell added seven tackles on defense and returned an interception for another score.
