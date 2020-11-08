Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB/DE Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian

Hancock led the Eagles to a 45-42 victory over Waco Bishop Reicher after going 15-of-27 passing with 325 yards and four touchdowns. But the junior quarterback and defensive end didn’t stop there. He had two more scores on the ground, finishing with 51 yards on 11 carries and helped the defense with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.

DL Eric Goodman, A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated controlled the board all night in its 42-28 win over Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Goodman led the defense, which shutout Lake Creek in the first half, with 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

QB Ja’mar Jessie, Navasota