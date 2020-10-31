Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.
QB/S Mason Hardy, Normangee
• Normangee clinched the District 11-2A Division I title with a 56-26 win over Centerville on Friday, and Hardy put up strong numbers on both sides of the ball. The senior quarterback went 8-of-10 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns and added 83 yards on the ground for two more scores. Hardy also finished with 10 tackles and an interception on defense.
LB Nick Leggett, Leon
• Leggett led Leon’s defense with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles in the Cougars 30-8 win over Grapeland to finish second in 11-2A behind Normangee.
QB/K/P Nico Bulhof, Bryan
• Bulhof did it all for the Vikings on Friday and had the game-winning five-yard touchdown run to lift Bryan to a 34-33 victory over Belton. Bulhof came in for injured quarterback Malcolm Gooden and finished with 93 passing yards and 44 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. He also went 4 for 4 in PAT kicks and punted 252 yards while averaging 42 yards per punt.
QB Ja’mar Jessie, Navasota
• Jessie helped Navasota to a 47-36 win over Gonzales after throwing for 233 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 98 yards and another score.
QB Micah Smith, Hearne
• Smith went 11-of-23 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns, and added 128 yards on the ground with another score in Hearne’s 42-18 victory over Thorndale to take the top playoff seed in District 12-2A Division I.
Who should be the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!