Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB/S Mason Hardy, Normangee

• Normangee clinched the District 11-2A Division I title with a 56-26 win over Centerville on Friday, and Hardy put up strong numbers on both sides of the ball. The senior quarterback went 8-of-10 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns and added 83 yards on the ground for two more scores. Hardy also finished with 10 tackles and an interception on defense.

LB Nick Leggett, Leon

• Leggett led Leon’s defense with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles in the Cougars 30-8 win over Grapeland to finish second in 11-2A behind Normangee.

QB/K/P Nico Bulhof, Bryan