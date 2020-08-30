Vote now in the Week 1 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

Football is back and so is The Eagle’s player of the week and honor roll.
Week 1 saw several outstanding performances by quarterbacks, a couple of whom led their teams to season-opening upsets. A pair of running backs round out the nominations for player of the week, a well-known senior who put together one of his usually great games and a sophomore that burst onto the scene.
Nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.
Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr., QB
Hardy was a big part of the Panthers’ season-opening upset of No. 7 Bremond, completing 13 of 23 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 40 yards on 11 carries. The senior also was perfect on three PATs in Normangee’s 29-14 victory.
Armando Juarez, Madisonville, sr., QB
The senior quarterback rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to help Madisonville to a Week 1 road upset of Diboll. Juarez was efficient throwing the ball in the 49-20 romp, completing 4 of 5 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Josh Millar, Milano, soph., RB
The sophomore Millar powered the Eagles’ offense with 14 carries for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns as they opened the season with a 35-13 victory over Valley Mills.
Jacob Robinson, Leon, sr., QB
Robinson battled some drops from his receivers but still completed 23 of 52 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, leading an offensive surge in the Cougars’ 49-34 victory over Rosebud-Lott.
Cam’ron Valdez, Rockdale, sr., RB
With senior quarterback Jace Robinson suffering a leg injury, Power Five recruit Valdez helped push seventh-ranked Rockdale to a 40-14 win over Class 4A Division II La Grange, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
