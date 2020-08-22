Virus nicks SEC at Vanderbilt in first week of football practice

The Southeastern Conference couldn’t get through the first week of fall football practice without COVID-19 raising its ugly head as Vanderbilt suspended activities Friday after a few players tested positive.
That happened under SEC guidelines requiring players and staff to be tested once per week during preseason practices. What’s going to happen during the regular season when there will be three tests per week?
It’s almost a given players will continue to test positive.
“Unfortunately, we pray, knock on wood it doesn’t [happen], but at the same time it is,” A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher said Saturday in a Zoom press conference.
The key will be how the conference handles the tough times. Lineups will have to be adjusted, maybe even games will be postponed.
“But our world in this right now, it’s kind of the new normal,” Fisher said. “We have to adjust and play. We have plans for plans for plans and other plans. And then there’ll be something happen and we don’t have a plan for — we’re just going to be part of it. But this is a new normal that we’re living in in our times today. And so for us, we’re never getting too high or too low because we know things [will happen] and we’re just taking it one day at a time and doing the best we can.”
The good news that didn’t make national headlines this week is 13 SEC teams completed the first week of fall camp. The protocols in place for the most part seem to be working as the SEC prepares for a 10-game, conference-only fall season.
“I’m trying to concentrate on our [players] and make sure we don’t have outbreaks and things that go on,” Fisher said. “Our kids are doing a really good job of that. And I hate that for [Vanderbilt] because I don’t want anybody to ever have COVID, and the chance of that can spread and get to other people, so you know my thoughts and prayers go with them. They’ll do a great job I know managing that situation, but I hate that for anybody.”
Safety has to start with the players. It helps that A&M has a veteran team — 26 seniors and 25 juniors.
The only player to opt out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns was sophomore James Foster, who probably would have been third in the battle for backup quarterback, trailing redshirt freshman Zach Calzada and true freshman Haynes King. Foster also had entered the NCAA transfer portal last month only to return to the team. It might be a good time for Foster to hit the pause button before continuing his career.
The team’s other 120-plus players are all on board with playing knowing the risk but focused on the reward. They know what they need to do off the field as well as on it to have a 2020 season.
“We just want to play ball,” senior offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. said. “That’s all I can say. We just want to play ball.”
The SEC along with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 are trying to make that happen this fall. There will be risks and adjustments, having games played before small crowds and in some instances with no tailgating.
“We can’t just abandon athletes and culture,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said earlier this week while signing a bill limiting the state’s venues to 25% capacity with no tailgating, rallies or parties. “I believe we have to try. It’s no fun, but it’s what allows the athletes to play. I’d still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates then the Pac-12 or Big Ten with no football.”
This fall’s fun in the SEC will come at a cost, which some Vanderbilt players are paying right now. Hopefully, the risks will end up being minimal and the rewards huge.
•
Vanderbilt, which is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 at Kyle Field, already has been hit hard by COVID-19 with five players skipping the season.
Junior linebacker Dimitri Moore from Cedar Hill, who had a team-high 99 tackles last season, is the biggest loss. Three key offensive linemen also opted out — senior guard/tackle Cole Clemens, who started 21 games in the last two seasons; junior tackle Jonathan Stewart, who played in 10 games and started three last season; and junior guard/tight end Bryce Bailey, who played in nine games last season with three starts. Senior place-kicker Oren Milstein, who spent his first four seasons at Columbia hitting 20 of 26 field goals, also passed on the season.
