Vanderbilt preview: Defense looks to be a strength for struggling Vandy program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vanderbilt has a ton of unknowns, leaving head coach Derek Mason in a precarious position.

Mason was brought back for a seventh season after a 3-9 record, which equaled his worst since he took over in Nashville in 2014. The Commodores were outscored 152-44 by Southeastern Conference East rivals Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. Vanderbilt also lost 34-10 at home to 4-8 UNLV.

“When you look at where we are, that’s not where we want to be,” Mason said. “Our standards are higher, and we understand that.”

Mason overhauled his coaching staff by bringing in Todd Fitch to run the offense and Ted Roof the defense.

Fitch, who is Mason’s fourth offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt, comes from Louisiana Tech, which averaged 32.5 points per game last season. His job was made tougher when the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring drills, cutting short his chance to work with unproven quarterbacks — junior college transfer Jeremy Moussa and freshman Ken Seals.

No drills was somewhat good news for Moussa, who was limited this spring by a lower leg injury. He averaged 353 yards passing per game at San Bernardino Valley College and was named Mountain Conference co-offensive player of the year.