Vanderbilt preview: Defense looks to be a strength for struggling Vandy program

Vanderbilt has a ton of unknowns, leaving head coach Derek Mason in a precarious position.
Mason was brought back for a seventh season after a 3-9 record, which equaled his worst since he took over in Nashville in 2014. The Commodores were outscored 152-44 by Southeastern Conference East rivals Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. Vanderbilt also lost 34-10 at home to 4-8 UNLV.
“When you look at where we are, that’s not where we want to be,” Mason said. “Our standards are higher, and we understand that.”
Mason overhauled his coaching staff by bringing in Todd Fitch to run the offense and Ted Roof the defense.
Fitch, who is Mason’s fourth offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt, comes from Louisiana Tech, which averaged 32.5 points per game last season. His job was made tougher when the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring drills, cutting short his chance to work with unproven quarterbacks — junior college transfer Jeremy Moussa and freshman Ken Seals.
No drills was somewhat good news for Moussa, who was limited this spring by a lower leg injury. He averaged 353 yards passing per game at San Bernardino Valley College and was named Mountain Conference co-offensive player of the year.
“We had a team meeting and they told us spring ball was going to get postponed, so the first thing in my mind was that it’s going to be good for me because it gives me more time to rehab and get back to full speed,” Moussa said.
Along with possibly starting a quarterback who hasn’t taken a snap at Vandy, the offense also lost its top three playmakers in 1,000-yard rusher Ke’Shawn Vaughn, leading wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb and tight end Jared Pinkney, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons. And offensive tackle Devin Cochran, who started 32 games, transferred to Georgia Tech.
The rebuilding process starts with sophomore wide receiver Cam Johnson, who started the last nine games and finished with 30 receptions for 316 yards. Sophomore running back Keyon Henry-Brooks showed promise with 70 yards rushing on 13 carries along with five receptions for 34 yards in a loss to Tennessee.
The inexperienced offense could get bailed out by the defense, which returns last season’s top 10 tacklers led by linebacker Dimitri Moore (99 tackles, 48 solos).
“I’m as excited about this opportunity as any opportunity I’ve had,” said Roof, who came from Appalachian State and has been a coordinator for 16 seasons at Power Five conference schools, including Auburn.
