Vanderbilt postpones football practice due to COVID-19
Vanderbilt stopped all football activities Friday after players tested positive for COVID-19.

Vandy, which canceled Friday morning’s practice, said in a press release it was a “small number” of positive tests.

“The student-athletes that tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation per the university’s protocols,” the school said. “Everyone is working closely with our Public Health Command Center and other health officials to identify close contacts and ensure that they are not interacting with others on campus or in the Nashville community.”

Vanderbilt opened practice Monday. The Commodores are scheduled to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Sept. 26 in the season opener.

“We will continue to follow our safety guidelines and implement additional measures as necessary while we look forward to resuming team activities,” the school said.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason and first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof were previously scheduled to have a zoom press conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday, but the school sent emails to credentialed media at 11:41 a.m. saying that it had been postponed, vanderbilthustler.com reported.

All Southeastern Conference football teams can have 25 practices before the opener under the league’s new fall calendar.

