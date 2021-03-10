Vanderbilt ends season for Texas A&M men's basketball team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line and the Commodores hit 12 3-pointers to defeat Texas A&M 79-68 in first-round action at the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament Wednesday night.
The 13th-seeded Aggies (8-10) led only in the first minute as 12th-seeded Vanderbilt (8-15) rolled to a 37-27 halftime lead by hitting 13 of 27 field goals, including 7 of 18 from behind the arc.
“I don’t think we had the energy required on either end of the floor in the first half,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.
A&M played well in losses to Mississippi State and Arkansas last week after not playing for more than a month because of COVID-19 issues, but against Vanderbilt the Aggies missed 20 of their first 31 shots, including hitting only 1 of 12 3-pointers.
A&M played much better in the second half, including a 13-0 run to tie the game at 45 on a long 3 by Jay Jay Chandler. But Vanderbilt’s Myles Stute answered with a 3, and the Commodores led the rest of the way to win their first SEC tournament game in four years and end a four-game losing streak to the Aggies.
“We did a lot better in the second half on the glass,” Williams said, “not only finishing the possession with defensive rebounds, but we created opportunities for ourselves on the offensive glass. I thought the effort and the pace at which we played at, our talk, all of those things were much more conducive to winning in the second half than they were the first half.”
D.J. Harvey added 17 points for Vanderbilt, hitting 3 of 5 treys and 6 of 8 at the free-throw line, where the Commodores made 21 of 24. Maxwell Evans added 12 points, hitting 5 of 9 field goals.
“Through and through everybody played really hard,” Harvey said. “We had the same goal in mind. Nobody came out there selfish thinking they had to play hero ball to get us to the next round. I’m super-proud of our guys. A lot of guys stepped up, bought in and we’re just one step closer to our goal.”
A&M’s Emanuel Miller had his third straight 20-point game as the reigning SEC player of the week scored 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. He also had a game-high nine rebounds as A&M had a 38-36 edge.
The rest of the Aggies combined to make 16 of 50 from the field. Quenton Jackson and Chandler each added 11 points and Hassan Diarra had 10.
A&M made 27 of 66 field goals (40.9%) but managed only 7 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Second-year Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse earned his first conference tourney win and the Commodores’ first win since beating A&M 66-41 in 2017. The teams didn’t play in the regular season because of COVID-19.
Pippen, a first-team All-SEC selection, shot just 3 of 17 from the field but tied his career high for free throws made and added six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
“Defensively we just jumped on them,” Pippen said. “We got a big enough lead — 15 points at one point — and tried to maintain that defensive intensity. Offensively we were hitting shots. Everyone got involved.”
Pippen, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, hit a 3-pointer, made a pair of free throws then took a steal from near midcourt for a dunk in a 77-second span to spark a 15-3 run that gave Vanderbilt a 17-7 lead. Later his three-point play with 16:17 left in the second half gave the Commodores a 45-32 lead.
NOTES — The Commodores will play fifth-seeded Florida in Thursday’s second round. ... Pippen’s dad, six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, attended the game. ... Bridgestone Arena was limited to 20% capacity (3,400) due to local COVID-19 restrictions.