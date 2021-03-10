Vanderbilt ends season for Texas A&M men's basketball team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line and the Commodores hit 12 3-pointers to defeat Texas A&M 79-68 in first-round action at the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament Wednesday night.

The 13th-seeded Aggies (8-10) led only in the first minute as 12th-seeded Vanderbilt (8-15) rolled to a 37-27 halftime lead by hitting 13 of 27 field goals, including 7 of 18 from behind the arc.

“I don’t think we had the energy required on either end of the floor in the first half,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.

A&M played well in losses to Mississippi State and Arkansas last week after not playing for more than a month because of COVID-19 issues, but against Vanderbilt the Aggies missed 20 of their first 31 shots, including hitting only 1 of 12 3-pointers.

A&M played much better in the second half, including a 13-0 run to tie the game at 45 on a long 3 by Jay Jay Chandler. But Vanderbilt’s Myles Stute answered with a 3, and the Commodores led the rest of the way to win their first SEC tournament game in four years and end a four-game losing streak to the Aggies.