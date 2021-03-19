Untested Aggie softball team ready to jump into SEC fire Saturday night in Baton Rouge

The Texas A&M softball team doesn’t know how good it is, but it’s about to find out.
The Aggies will open Southeastern Conference play with a three-game series at 12th-ranked LSU starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A&M (19-3) is riding a nine-game winning streak and has won 17 of its last 18 games, but the competition has been suspect. The only team the Aggies have played among teams listed in this week’s four major top 25 polls is 21st-ranked Tennessee, which beat A&M 3-2 two weeks ago at the Reveille Classic.
LSU (16-7, 2-1) is picked by the SEC coaches to finish second in the conference behind Alabama and will be a better litmus test. The Tigers made the Women’s College World Series from 2015-17 and followed that with back-to-back super regional appearances. Last year, LSU went 21-3 and was ranked 11th when COVID-19 ended the season.
“We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves this weekend,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I think it’s just really important to jump in there and play a really good team like LSU on the road. The quicker we can learn where we are, where we might be deficient or where we might be stronger than we expected, I think that’s really helpful.”
A&M has the ingredients for a successful season.
Four pitchers have combined for 12 shutouts, which ranks second in the country, one behind Oklahoma. Junior Makinzy Herzog (7-1, 0.58 ERA) and senior Kayla Poynter (5-0, 1.40) are holdovers from last season, while A&M has added freshman Grace Uribe (4-1, 2.45) and graduate transfer Kelsey Broadus (3-1, 0.59), the staff’s lone left-hander. All are healthy and have shared the load with Herzog throwing the most (48 1/3 innings) and Broadus the least (23 2/3 innings).
A&M is batting .315 with junior catcher Haley Lee (.450, 10 HRs, 20 RBIs), sophomore left fielder/first baseman Shaylee Ackerman (.367, 4 HRs, 17 RBIs) and Herzog (.450, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs) leading the way. College Station freshman Bre Warren (.441, 12 RBIs) has settled into batting second behind Herzog. Warren has 13 walks to lead the team despite having 25 less at-bats than the team leaders.
“I feel like we’re super prepared even more so than last year,” Herzog said. “We have a lot of added talent that’s going to help us this year.”
A&M was 17-9 when last season ended. It had a promising start in SEC play by taking a game at 10th-ranked Kentucky in a competitive three-game series. That was improvement coming off a 28-27 season that included a last-place SEC finish.
The Aggies along with Mississippi State were picked to finish last last season. This year, A&M is picked 12th ahead of just Ole Miss. A&M along with the Mississippi schools are the only SEC teams not ranked in the coaches’ Top 25.
A&M faces a demanding road schedule, taking on the league’s favorites — Alabama, LSU and Florida — along with Mississippi State.
“Those are tough places to play, but it’s just part of being in this conference,” Evans said. “I consider it a privilege just to be in a conference this strong from top to bottom. It definitely makes us better.”
A&M, which was one of three teams that didn’t start SEC play last week, will host 24th-ranked South Carolina next weekend then go to third-ranked Alabama the first weekend of April.
“It’s going to take two to three weeks for this to shake out and really see how it’s all playing out,” Evans said.
•
NOTES — Game 2 in the A&M-LSU series will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 at 6 p.m. Monday. ... Each SEC team plays four home and four road three-game series, missing four opponents. A&M would have avoided Alabama, Florida, LSU and Auburn last season if it hadn’t been canceled. “It’s a three-year cycle, so last year was supposed to be the most favorable and COVID happens,” Evans said. This season A&M will play three of the four teams picked at the bottom of the SEC preseason poll in Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn. ... LSU is 10-4 at Tiger Park this season. The Tigers had a 20-game home winning streak snapped in the second game of the season by Duke. Big 12 Conference teams Oklahoma State and Texas also have won at LSU this season with Oklahoma State sweeping a doubleheader. “We’ve got to be able to handle pressure,” Evans said. “They’re going to be running. [Aliyah] Andrews is really tough as a leadoff hitter, so we’ll have to manage that and the crowd. It’s a really good place to play. I love the energy.” Evans said the key is for her players to feed off the great environment and “not to be intimidated.” ... A&M warmed up for Tiger Park by winning 5-1 at McNeese State on Thursday night. The Cowgirls are one of the more competitive lower-tier conference teams having played 15 games against ranked opponents. “Getting to play in Louisiana before at McNeese really helped us settle in and get used to our area and our surroundings,” Lee said. ... The series will be Herzog’s first trip to LSU, but during her freshman season at Florida State she played at Florida. “I don’t think it’ll have much of an effect on me and hopefully nobody else as well,” Herzog said. “It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping a little bit, which actually makes you play just a little bit better, and it’s just more fun and exciting to play in an environment like that.” ... A&M could have as many as five underclassmen in the starting lineup against LSU. “I’m excited for the freshmen and I’m excited for the freshmen from last year too,” Herzog said.