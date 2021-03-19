Untested Aggie softball team ready to jump into SEC fire Saturday night in Baton Rouge

NOTES — Game 2 in the A&M-LSU series will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 at 6 p.m. Monday. ... Each SEC team plays four home and four road three-game series, missing four opponents. A&M would have avoided Alabama, Florida, LSU and Auburn last season if it hadn’t been canceled. “It’s a three-year cycle, so last year was supposed to be the most favorable and COVID happens,” Evans said. This season A&M will play three of the four teams picked at the bottom of the SEC preseason poll in Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn. ... LSU is 10-4 at Tiger Park this season. The Tigers had a 20-game home winning streak snapped in the second game of the season by Duke. Big 12 Conference teams Oklahoma State and Texas also have won at LSU this season with Oklahoma State sweeping a doubleheader. “We’ve got to be able to handle pressure,” Evans said. “They’re going to be running. [Aliyah] Andrews is really tough as a leadoff hitter, so we’ll have to manage that and the crowd. It’s a really good place to play. I love the energy.” Evans said the key is for her players to feed off the great environment and “not to be intimidated.” ... A&M warmed up for Tiger Park by winning 5-1 at McNeese State on Thursday night. The Cowgirls are one of the more competitive lower-tier conference teams having played 15 games against ranked opponents. “Getting to play in Louisiana before at McNeese really helped us settle in and get used to our area and our surroundings,” Lee said. ... The series will be Herzog’s first trip to LSU, but during her freshman season at Florida State she played at Florida. “I don’t think it’ll have much of an effect on me and hopefully nobody else as well,” Herzog said. “It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping a little bit, which actually makes you play just a little bit better, and it’s just more fun and exciting to play in an environment like that.” ... A&M could have as many as five underclassmen in the starting lineup against LSU. “I’m excited for the freshmen and I’m excited for the freshmen from last year too,” Herzog said.