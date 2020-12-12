Underdog Bryan Vikings show grit against Cedar Hill but lose playoff opener 27-0

CEDAR HILL — Kaidon Salter showed the Bryan Vikings why Tennessee has so much interest in the Cedar Hill quarterback, running for a touchdown and throwing for three in the Longhorns’ 27-0 victory in the Class 6A Division II bi-district playoffs Friday at Longhorn Stadium.
Salter ran for a game-high 93 yards on 12 carries and completed 13 of 19 passes for 180 yards for the No. 8 Longhorns (8-1), who are ranked 21st nationally by MaxPreps.
“[Salter] is all he’s supposed to be,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “He always looks very composed, doesn’t seem to get too excited, and he’s played a lot of ball. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play a lot of ball at Tennessee.”
Cedar Hill did most of its scoring in the first half. Salter had 63 yards rushing and 157 yards passing as the Longhorns took a 21-0 halftime lead. The Bryan defense forced three punts to open the second half, slowing down 38-point favorite Cedar Hill.
“I thought [defensive coordinator] Bret Page and the staff put in a great effort and our kids really played well,” Rogers said. “I thought Du’wayne [Paulhill] had some big plays, thought Kenny [Collins] had a big play on a perfectly thrown ball down here in the end zone. I thought outside backers, Jack [Blackburn] played well tonight along with Cameron White.”
The Vikings (6-3) also got big plays from defensive linemen JT Workman and Tanner Allen to force punts in their first playoff game in four years after tying for second in District 12-6A at 5-2.
The effort gave Rogers time to look ahead, despite finishing the season with a loss.
“I think our kids believed we could win, and I told them a while ago I saw no letup in any effort from the first snap to the end of the game,” Rogers said. “And we have a lot of kids coming back.”
The Vikings opened the game showing no intimidation against the three-time state champions, gaining four first downs to get to the Cedar Hill 15-yard line. Malcom Gooden threw to Hunter Vivaldi twice on third down plays for 12 yards, and Paulhill had a run of 15 yards. A 5-yard penalty put the Vikings behind the chains at the Cedar Hill 20, then a sack and an intentional grounding call pushed Bryan back to the 43, forcing the Vikings to pass on a field goal attempt going against the wind.
The Vikings had four first-half drives reach Longhorn territory, including one that started at the Cedar Hill 11 after a 48-yard interception return by Paulhill.
Kendell Stevens ended Bryan’s best scoring opportunity with an interception in the end zone after Nic Carraway reached high to tip a pass.
The possession before, Nico Bulhof missed just left with a 43-yard field goal attempt.
“Our kids knew we had the opportunities,” Rogers said. “They were a little mad when we got in at halftime that we didn’t have 10 points or 14.”
The Vikings had eight first downs and milked the clock, but when they got into Longhorn territory, the Cedar Hill pass rush took over. The Longhorns had four sacks and forced an intentional grounding penalty.
“That was exactly what we said we had to do and limit their snaps, because they were going to be so dynamic,” Rogers said. “It hurts me, because we didn’t finish it.”
Salter scored the opening touchdown on a sweep for 13 yards. The second time the Longhorns got the ball, which didn’t happen until a minute into the second quarter, Salter hit Javien Clemmer at the goal line for a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Three minutes later, Justin Austin was wide open at about the 35 and cruised in for a 61-yard touchdown catch.
The lone second-half points came on one of the better catches of the season against Bryan. The 6-foot-3 Jayden Moore jumped over multiple Bryan defenders to haul down a 13-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.
