Underdog Bryan Vikings show grit against Cedar Hill but lose playoff opener 27-0

CEDAR HILL — Kaidon Salter showed the Bryan Vikings why Tennessee has so much interest in the Cedar Hill quarterback, running for a touchdown and throwing for three in the Longhorns’ 27-0 victory in the Class 6A Division II bi-district playoffs Friday at Longhorn Stadium.

Salter ran for a game-high 93 yards on 12 carries and completed 13 of 19 passes for 180 yards for the No. 8 Longhorns (8-1), who are ranked 21st nationally by MaxPreps.

“[Salter] is all he’s supposed to be,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “He always looks very composed, doesn’t seem to get too excited, and he’s played a lot of ball. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play a lot of ball at Tennessee.”

Cedar Hill did most of its scoring in the first half. Salter had 63 yards rushing and 157 yards passing as the Longhorns took a 21-0 halftime lead. The Bryan defense forced three punts to open the second half, slowing down 38-point favorite Cedar Hill.

“I thought [defensive coordinator] Bret Page and the staff put in a great effort and our kids really played well,” Rogers said. “I thought Du’wayne [Paulhill] had some big plays, thought Kenny [Collins] had a big play on a perfectly thrown ball down here in the end zone. I thought outside backers, Jack [Blackburn] played well tonight along with Cameron White.”