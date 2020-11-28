Undefeated Normangee overpowered by Beckville as Panthers end historic playoff run with 22-19 loss

Jones countered that with an uncanny knack for seeing the field and reading blocks. He wasn’t caught behind the line and had seven runs of at least 11 yards.

“Izaha is a special talent,” Sitton said. “We’ve tried to find different ways to get him the ball. He’s always been one of our quarterbacks. We feel we have a 1 and a 1A. He gives us a different element when we put him back there. He’s just a playmaker.”

Jones and the other team’s underclassmen will try to build on the school’s first 11-0 start in school history.

“I can’t say enough for our kids for the type of men they are,” Sitton said. “They showed a lot of grit and character tonight. We went in at half down by only seven. It didn’t feel like we were down seven. It was a difficult, tough first half, and the way we responded is the way we’ve responded to adversity all year.”

Normangee got a much needed spark to start the third quarter when Harris slipped on third-and-1, then Beckville was called for holding on fourth down, forcing the Bearcats to punt.

Jones carried five times on the ensuing eight-play, 88-yard drive, scoring on a nifty 20-yard run. But Normangee’s backup kicker missed the extra point.