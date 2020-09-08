UIL to hear A&M Consolidated football player’s eligibility appeal Wednesday

An A&M Consolidated football player’s eligibility appeal is on the agenda for a Wednesday meeting of the University Interscholastic League’s state executive committee.
The unnamed Consol player’s appeal will be heard at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will be streamed live on the UIL website. The player was previously ruled ineligible for changing schools for athletic purposes by the District 10-5A Division I executive committee.
