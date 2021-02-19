UIL girls state swimming and diving meet postponed again

The UIL girls state swimming and diving meet, which was rescheduled for Feb. 22-23, has been moved to March 1-2 at the North East ISD Davis Natatorium in San Antonio due to expected power outages and water shortages.

The state meet originally was scheduled for Feb. 19-20. The boys state meet will still take place on Feb. 26-27.

A&M Consolidated’s girls team will be led at the state meet by Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens, who won the 100-yard backstroke and 50 freestyle at the Class 5A Region III meet. The Lady Tigers also will send their 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, along with Sam Poole in the 100 breaststroke and Claire Riley in the 50 freestyle.

The 6A girls state meet will be on March 1 followed by the 5A meet on March 2. Preliminaries will be held in the morning session both days beginning at 10 a.m. Diving finals will begin at 2 p.m. and swimming finals at 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the state meet is limited to regional winners and eight statewide callups from each event. Normally the two top two finishers at regionals and eight callups qualify for state.