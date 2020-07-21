The University Interscholastic League has delayed the start of Class 5A and Class 6A fall athletic seasons until Sept. 7. The first football games in those classifications will be played Sept. 24.
Classes 1A to 4A will begin their seasons as originally scheduled.
Football playoffs in Classes 5A and 6A will begin Dec. 10-12 and the state championships will be held between Jan. 11-16, 2021.
In a release, the UIL said: "This plan provides a delay for schools in highly populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule."
There are four high schools in Bryan-College Station in classes 5A and 6A: A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder. Currently, Brazos County has 3,407 total COVID-19 cases, which is the 22nd highest among Texas' 254 counties, according to the Department of State Health Services.
“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a release. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”
Cross country and tennis teams in Classes 5A and 6A can begin competing in matches and meets on Sept. 7, the same day volleyball and football teams in those classifications can begin practice. Volleyball teams can begin playing games on Sept. 14.
In Classes 5A and 6A, team tennis state championships are slated for Nov. 11-12. The cross country state meet is scheduled for Dec. 5. The volleyball state tournament will be held Dec. 11-12.
Last Friday, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced it would delay the start of its fall sports season until Sept. 8, with the first football games scheduled to be held Sept. 28.
