UIL: COVID-positive students must be cleared by physician before returning to play

The UIL’s medical advisory committee passed a motion during a virtual meeting Friday morning that requires students who test positive for COVID-19 to be cleared by their primary care physician before being allowed to return to activities.

The measure passed unanimously, and it was the only item on the meeting’s agenda.

Negative tests will not be required to return to play, with the committee preferring for physicians to handle situations on a case-by-case basis amid constantly updating CDC guidelines.

“If someone has post-COVID cardiomyopathy to the extent that they’re symptomatic, that patient can’t come back to play,” said Dr. Albert Hergenroeder, chief of adolescent medicine and sports medicine at Texas Children's Hospital. “If they have residual lung damage, they can’t come back to play. It seems to me that we have to leave it up to the patient’s physician.”

The committee also recommended that students follow CDC guidelines when exposed to the coronavirus, such as those who live with someone who tests positive, and quarantine for 10 days before returning to play.