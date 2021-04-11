Tyra Gittens leads Aggie track and field team with three wins on final day of Texas A&M Team Invitational

Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens made the first meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium since 2019 memorable by winning the heptathlon in a school-record 6,274 points on the final day of the A&M Team Invitational.

Gittens, who led after Friday, opened Saturday’s action by winning the long jump at 21 feet, 10.75 inches. She then won the javelin (125-1/3) and was second in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 28.52 seconds. That helped her break her previous school record by 200 points. Gittens score leads the NCAA this year and is the seventh-best total in collegiate history.

Sharing the spotlight with Gittens on Saturday were Brandon Miller, Syaira Richardson, Lamara Distin, Zhane Smith and Connor Schuman who all made trips to the winner’s stand.

Miller won the men’s 800 with a personal-best 1:48.25. Richardson won the women’s 400 (52.42). Distin won the women’s high jump (6-0), Smith the women’s long jump (21-2). Schulman won the 110 hurdles (14.00) and the men’s 4x100 relay in 39.91.