Ty Coleman's walk-off RBI single caps Aggies' 7-6 win over Bulldogs

Ty Coleman launched the first pitch he saw off the wall in left center to drive in Brett Minnich, who pinch ran for Frizzell. The Aggies spilled out of the dugout and swarmed Ty Coleman after Minnich scored the winning run.

“In that situation, all I’ve got to do is just move the ball in the air and [Minnich] is going to score,” Ty Coleman said. “All I had to do is get the ball to the outfield, and I was fortunate to do that for us.”

The game-winning drive was Ty Coleman’s third hit of the weekend against Georgia (15-7, 1-4). On Friday, he looped a shallow home run just over the wall and inside the foul pole in left. On Saturday, he sent another high fly ball into the jet stream that landed on top of the fence in left and bounced over for his second home run, cutting Georgia’s lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second.

“It definitely helps when the wind is blowing out,” Ty Coleman said.

The late-inning charge was necessary after a lackluster day on the mound for the Aggie pitching staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}