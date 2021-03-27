Ty Coleman's walk-off RBI single caps Aggies' 7-6 win over Bulldogs

The 405-mile drive from Midland to Blue Bell Park provides little to admire through six hours on the road.
But Texas A&M baseball’s brothers, Ty and Hunter Coleman, made every mile worth the trip for their family this weekend.
Ty Coleman hit a walk-off RBI single to complete the Aggies’ 7-6 comeback victory over Georgia at Blue Bell Park on Saturday.
On Friday, Hunter Coleman went 2 for 2 with three RBIs in just his second start of the season, helping the Aggies (17-8, 2-3) take the series opener 6-3 for their first Southeastern Conference win of the year.
“Having Hunter in the lineup this weekend kind of makes it more special for [our parents], since they have to drive that beautiful route from Midland to College Station,” Ty Coleman said.
Ty Coleman finished A&M’s two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth.
A&M freshman shortstop Kalae Harrison led off the inning with a five-pitch walk to reach base for the fourth time. A sacrifice bunt by Bryce Blaum moved him into scoring position, and Will Frizzell knocked him with a double to right center to tie the game at 6. Georgia shortstop Cole Tate then thought he caught a line drive by Austin Bost, but it was ruled a trap and Bost reached on Tate’s throwing error. Hunter Coleman walked to load the bases and set the table for his younger brother.
Ty Coleman launched the first pitch he saw off the wall in left center to drive in Brett Minnich, who pinch ran for Frizzell. The Aggies spilled out of the dugout and swarmed Ty Coleman after Minnich scored the winning run.
“In that situation, all I’ve got to do is just move the ball in the air and [Minnich] is going to score,” Ty Coleman said. “All I had to do is get the ball to the outfield, and I was fortunate to do that for us.”
The game-winning drive was Ty Coleman’s third hit of the weekend against Georgia (15-7, 1-4). On Friday, he looped a shallow home run just over the wall and inside the foul pole in left. On Saturday, he sent another high fly ball into the jet stream that landed on top of the fence in left and bounced over for his second home run, cutting Georgia’s lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second.
“It definitely helps when the wind is blowing out,” Ty Coleman said.
The late-inning charge was necessary after a lackluster day on the mound for the Aggie pitching staff.
Starter Jonathan Childress, who moved from Sunday to Saturday after Bryce Miller was ruled out of the weekend due to COVID-19, struggled through two innings of work. He allowed five runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out three. It was Childress’ shortest outing since March 3 of last season when he was pulled after an inning and two-thirds, allowing three runs on four hits in A&M’s 5-4 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Blue Bell Park.
Entering Saturday’s game, the Aggies had allowed just two runs in first innings this season, but Georgia scored two on Parks Harber’s double to left-center for a 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 5-0 in the second on Josh McAllister’s three-run homer.
A&M’s Ray Alejo cut Georgia’s lead to 5-2 with a solo homer in the second two batters after Ty Coleman’s solo shot. The Aggies got another run in the fifth on Bost’s sacrifice fly that plated Harrison, and A&M tied the score at 5 in the sixth on a two-run error that allowed Ty Coleman and Alejo to score.
Georgia regained the lead in the top of the eighth when Harber drew a bases-loaded walk off reliever Joseph Menefee, the fifth of six pitchers used by A&M.
Trevor Werner (1-0) took over on the mound after Harber’s walk and struck out Tate to end the eighth then gave up a single and walk but no runs in the ninth to earn the win.
Georgia’s Nolan Crisp (1-1) took the loss, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while recording one out.
Defensively, Harrison made two key stops on tricky bounces, one that saved a run and the other for an out at third base in the eighth inning
“He’s a wizard with a glove,” Ty Coleman said. “Bar none our best defender. Going through this league as a freshman, it’s hard. I’ve been through it. But taking him under my wing and going through it, he’s never been in doubt of himself.”
That experience and veteran savvy Aggies expect from the Coleman brothers, Will Frizzell said.
“They’re both guys that are great locker room guys, great teammates, very easy to root for, and whenever they do well, it just makes everyone so happy,” Frizzell said.
•
NOTES — With a third-inning single, Bost extended his team-high hit and on-base streaks to 11 and 12 games respectively. ... Harrison went 2 for 3 with two doubles and a walk. ... Aggie left-hander Chris Weber (1-0, 5.28 ERA) will make his first weekend start of the season at 1 p.m. Sunday in the series finale. Georgia will start sophomore right-hander Jordan Cannon (1-1, 1.86).