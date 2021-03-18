Two more Aggie men's basketball players enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M senior guard Jay Jay Chandler and walk-on guard Jackson Young have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal, the Aggie men’s basketball program confirmed Thursday.

They follow graduate transfer center Kevin Marfo, who entered the portal Wednesday.

Chandler and Marfo are using the extra year of eligibility granted to last season’s winter sport athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chandler spent most of this season coming off the bench, averaging 20.3 minutes per game. He scored 8.2 points per game, just shy of his career-high 8.3 his sophomore season. He also separated himself as the Aggies’ best 3-point shooting, netting 1.4 per game on a team-high 5.4 attempts per game.

“Thank you Texas A&M for allowing me to achieve a life-long dream of mine!” Chandler tweeted Thursday. “Thank you to Coach [Billy] Kennedy and Coach Buzz [Williams], my teammates and the entire staff for trusting me and helping me grow into the man I am today. Being able to say I will have a degree from Texas A&M is a huge blessing.”

Chandler and senior Savion Flagg were the only Aggies left from A&M’s Sweet 16 team in the 2017-18 season.

Young did not see any playing time for the Aggies (8-10, 2-8 SEC).