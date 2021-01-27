Two former Texas A&M football players trying to make US Olympic bobsled team

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I knew he’d be good at it,” Moeller said. “He’s got the size and the speed and the heart and dedication. It’s not a very glorious sport, so you’ve got to be able to work your ass off to make it.”

Niederhofer’s football career ended when an ACL injury shut out any chances he had of trying out for an NFL team. Moeller’s call conveniently came when the company Niederhofer worked for was bought, ultimately eliminating his position. With the extra time on his hands, the San Antonio native took up Moeller’s charge and participated in a combine at A&M in 2018. A rookie camp followed the same year.

For both, the terror of their first full trip down the giant ice slide turned into a much slower, enjoyable focus.

“The first time you go from top, it’s like when you are watching Star Wars and they jump into light speed and all the stars are flying all over the place,” Moeller said. “That’s what it feels like the first time. The more you do it, it slows down in your mind and you start to react. The first couple of times you go, you don’t remember anything. The more experience you get, the more it slows down and you can make corrections.”

Since then, the pair has traveled around the world competing in IBSF events in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics.