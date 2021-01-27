Two former Texas A&M football players trying to make US Olympic bobsled team

The sport of bobsled in America is a melting pot of athletic ability. Few grow up with aspirations of becoming an Olympic bobsledder, so most carry talents from other sports to the track once all other doors to a career close.
As these former college athletes sit around the garage working on a sled, conversations range from one topic to the next. To their teammates, former Texas A&M football players Sam Moeller and Boone Niederhofer most easily represent their region and former school.
“I think we have a little more school pride or state pride than most other people,” Niederhofer said with a laugh.
Moeller, the former Aggie 12th Man, and Niederhofer, a former wide receiver, are applying the skills they learned playing for A&M to their new passion in hopes of earning Olympic medals in two years. Niederhofer was named to the USA bobsled national team as a push athlete in early December.
“It’s a dream come true,” Niederhofer said. “The absolute goal is to make it to 2022 in Beijing. There’s a lot of work left to do. I’ve got to make national team again and go through this whole process again, but that opportunity to do that would be an absolute dream.”
It’s a dream only loosely based on childhood fantasy for both athletes who grew up in Texas. Most of Niederhofer’s bobsled knowledge came from rooting against the Swiss while watching the Disney movie Cool Runnings.
Moeller had just the slightest connection to bobsledding through an aunt and uncle who enjoyed watching the sport from their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Three years after Moeller’s college career ended, his relatives talked him into going to a bobsled tryout in Cleveland.
Moeller posted the second-highest combine score in the tryout, which led to a bobsled training session and a small competition. Eventually, Moeller was asked if he was interested in learning how to drive the bobsled, and that was the hook.
“I fell in love once I started driving,” Moeller said. “I fell in love and there’s been no looking back since then.”
The driver is the quarterback and captain of a bobsled team. It’s his responsibility to guide the sled through the course once his team has pushed it up to speed. So it’s largely his decision on picking the athletes who sit behind him in a four-man sled.
For a season in the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation, Moeller maintained a day job in Dallas, while traveling to bobsled competitions on the weekend. After a year, he quit his job to focus completely on the sport.
“I can always work later,” Moeller said. “Might as well take advantage of my athleticism while I still have it.”
At the end of his second season and first full-time, Moeller reached out to Niederhofer. He believed Niederhofer’s skills as a speedy wide receiver for the Aggies would translate into a quality push athlete.
“I knew he’d be good at it,” Moeller said. “He’s got the size and the speed and the heart and dedication. It’s not a very glorious sport, so you’ve got to be able to work your ass off to make it.”
Niederhofer’s football career ended when an ACL injury shut out any chances he had of trying out for an NFL team. Moeller’s call conveniently came when the company Niederhofer worked for was bought, ultimately eliminating his position. With the extra time on his hands, the San Antonio native took up Moeller’s charge and participated in a combine at A&M in 2018. A rookie camp followed the same year.
For both, the terror of their first full trip down the giant ice slide turned into a much slower, enjoyable focus.
“The first time you go from top, it’s like when you are watching Star Wars and they jump into light speed and all the stars are flying all over the place,” Moeller said. “That’s what it feels like the first time. The more you do it, it slows down in your mind and you start to react. The first couple of times you go, you don’t remember anything. The more experience you get, the more it slows down and you can make corrections.”
Since then, the pair has traveled around the world competing in IBSF events in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Last January, the pair recorded the fastest American time in the two-man sled during the Europe Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, at 55.33 seconds. At this year’s North American Cup, Moeller had two first-, one second- and three third-place finishes.
As Niederhofer progressed, drivers from higher-ranked four-man sleds began to notice his skill and offered him some time to work with their teams. His training paid off in November when he learned on a Zoom call that he had made Team USA.
“I didn’t necessarily expect to make the national team this year but thankfully was able to be in a good situation this summer to be in good shape and put up some good push times, and they selected me,” Niederhofer said. “All of a sudden, I’m over here in Europe.”
Niederhofer has competed in events in France, Switzerland and Germany this month, finishing as high as 16th in the international competitions.
All of these journeys are self-funded, which make GoFundMe accounts a necessity for all bobsled athletes. So far, Moeller’s fund (gofund.me/f391078a) has collected $9,480 of a $20,000 goal, while Niederhofer’s fund (gofund.me/c003ce33) has had $8,210 donated in a $20,000 goal. About 80% of Niederhofer’s season was paid for through his GoFundMe account, he said.
“The United States is one of the only countries in the world that doesn’t have a federally funded Olympic program, so it falls on the organization to raise money for their athletes,” he said. “A sport like bobsled, it doesn’t always draw a bunch of eyes all the time, so a bunch of the funding does fall on the athletes.”
Niederhofer and Moeller will compete in another round of trials this spring, when Team USA will select which teams compete in the Olympics. Traditionally the United States have two sleds that compete and a third potential “at-large” bid, said Moeller, who is on Team USA’s developmental team.
Should they make the Olympic team or not, Moeller has a secondary goal that plays right back into his Aggie roots.
“Our goal is to make it to the Olympics and not only make it to the Olympics but medal and do it together, which would be a lot of fun,” Moeller said. “We joke that we need two more Aggies. We need to recruit some more players, so we can have a full A&M sled.”