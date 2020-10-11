Two early goals lift Texas A&M soccer over Florida 2-1 in home opener

Two days prior to Texas A&M soccer’s home opener against Florida, freshmen midfielder Barbara Olivieri curled three corner kicks under the crossbar during practice. She told her teammates trying the shot during a game would be unsuccessful, so she wouldn’t try.

Sunday, Olivieri netted her first collegiate goal in the very way she thought impossible a few days before, aiding the Aggies in a 2-1 win over Florida at Ellis Field.

In the 22nd minute, Olivieri spun the corner kick to the middle of the goalmouth, dropping it in right under the crossbar and over Florida goalkeeper Susi Espinoza’s outstretched hand. Olivieri admitted after the game she wasn’t going for goal, but rather, was attempting to place a cross to the near goal post.

“I was like, if I try to do that, it’s not going to happen,” Olivieri said. “I shot the corner and I was literally like, ‘How?’ I don’t know. That was crazy.”

The 2019 Gatorade Texas Player of the Year had been knocking on the door since the opening whistle of her first game in Aggieland. All four of A&M’s (2-1) first four chances, including the corner kick goal, came off the foot of Olivieri. She was a part of five of A&M’s dominant 14 chances at scoring in the game and doubled her season total for shots in the one game with five.