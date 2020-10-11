Two early goals lift Texas A&M soccer over Florida 2-1 in home opener

Two days prior to Texas A&M soccer’s home opener against Florida, freshmen midfielder Barbara Olivieri curled three corner kicks under the crossbar during practice. She told her teammates trying the shot during a game would be unsuccessful, so she wouldn’t try.
Sunday, Olivieri netted her first collegiate goal in the very way she thought impossible a few days before, aiding the Aggies in a 2-1 win over Florida at Ellis Field.
In the 22nd minute, Olivieri spun the corner kick to the middle of the goalmouth, dropping it in right under the crossbar and over Florida goalkeeper Susi Espinoza’s outstretched hand. Olivieri admitted after the game she wasn’t going for goal, but rather, was attempting to place a cross to the near goal post.
“I was like, if I try to do that, it’s not going to happen,” Olivieri said. “I shot the corner and I was literally like, ‘How?’ I don’t know. That was crazy.”
The 2019 Gatorade Texas Player of the Year had been knocking on the door since the opening whistle of her first game in Aggieland. All four of A&M’s (2-1) first four chances, including the corner kick goal, came off the foot of Olivieri. She was a part of five of A&M’s dominant 14 chances at scoring in the game and doubled her season total for shots in the one game with five.
“Barbara is amazing,” senior left back Jimena Lopez said. “I think she is the most talented player in Texas and in the country, the best freshman. We’re really, really lucky to have her and really proud of her. She really stepped up today.”
The Aggies recorded 18 shots to the Gators’ five, including a 9-1 margin in the first half. Eight of A&M’s 18 shots were on target. Florida (1-2) managed just three true scoring chances in the game.
Both squads entered Sunday’s game with a high possession style. A&M head coach G. Guerrieri sent his attacking players on a high press to try and catch Florida in possession deep in the Gators’ defensive territory. The plan worked to perfection in the first half with the Aggies dominating the run in play.
Six minutes after Olivieri’s goal, A&M’s attacking pressure forced a foul in the box by Florida’s Lauren Geczik. Lopez lined up for the penalty kick and buried the shot from the spot in the bottom left corner past the diving Espinoza.
Lopez missed the first penalty kick of her college career last week at Arkansas, bouncing her shot of the right goalpost.
“It felt so great,” Lopez said. “All my teammates last week were like, ‘Hey, lift your head up. You’re going to make the next one. We trust you.’ It felt great to back that up and to be able to score and get on the scoreboard.”
Guerrieri said his faith in Lopez’s abilities on penalty kicks was never shaken and Lopez told him earlier this week that she still wanted the nod in that situation.
In the second half, Florida added a midfielder to its formation, shifting to a 3-5-2. The extra help in the middle counterbalanced A&M’s pressure, which was hampered slightly in the 90-degree Texas heat.
Guerrieri also said the Aggies experienced another COVID-19 scare this week, which kept a few players out of practice until Friday. The Aggies had its original home opener two weeks ago postponed due to a false positive COVID-19 diagnosis on the team.
Both Lopez and Olivieri walked out of the post-match press conference saying it was the most tired they had felt in a very long time.
The Gators finally broke through in the 58th minute. The Aggies were caught in possession in midfield leading to a pass into the box to Florida’s Madison Alexander. The midfielder dropped a short pass to Syd Kennedy, who rolled a hard shot into the bottom right corner of the net.
A&M weathered more Gator pressure in the final 20 minutes of the game and needed a key one-on-one save from keeper Shantel Hutton in the last five minutes.
Moving on in the COVID-19 shortened season, A&M said its next step is to just be slightly more precise in the final third to take advantage of the opportunities provided.
“I thought we did amazing,” Olivieri said. “I can confidently say they were struggling. We kept possession and I think we did really, really well. We had [18] shots. That could have easily been a 6-0 or 6-1 game.”
•
NOTES — A&M’s Rheagen Smith, daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, decided to opt out of the season. According to Guerrieri, she was the only A&M soccer player to opt out of the season.
