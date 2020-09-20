Turnovers in focus: Aggie defense needs more takeaways in Elko’s third year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M’s defense has made significant strides under coordinator Mike Elko. But for it to earn the Wrecking Crew title again, it has to get much better at taking the football away.

In its nine losses under Elko, A&M forced only two turnovers, both interceptions. But the Aggies weren’t much better in the other games, either, totaling 14 turnovers last season to rank 107th in the country. That was an improvement from 2018, when they had 11 to rank 120th.

A&M has a chance to force more turnovers this year because of experience — both the system and the players — along with more talent and depth. This is the third year for Elko’s 4-2-5 base alignment, a slight departure from the 4-3 base defenses run by previous coordinators John Chavis and Mark Snyder under Kevin Sumlin.

“The first thing about being a third year in a system is you’ve recruited a couple classes,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “So hopefully, you’ve gotten guys that you feel that fit into your defense.”

A&M has budding sophomore playmakers in defensive end DeMarvin Leal and safety Demani Richardson. They are part of a promising group of underclassmen from back-to-back Top 10 recruiting classes, many of whom are sure to see the field.