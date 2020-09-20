Turnovers in focus: Aggie defense needs more takeaways in Elko’s third year

Texas A&M’s defense has made significant strides under coordinator Mike Elko. But for it to earn the Wrecking Crew title again, it has to get much better at taking the football away.
In its nine losses under Elko, A&M forced only two turnovers, both interceptions. But the Aggies weren’t much better in the other games, either, totaling 14 turnovers last season to rank 107th in the country. That was an improvement from 2018, when they had 11 to rank 120th.
A&M has a chance to force more turnovers this year because of experience — both the system and the players — along with more talent and depth. This is the third year for Elko’s 4-2-5 base alignment, a slight departure from the 4-3 base defenses run by previous coordinators John Chavis and Mark Snyder under Kevin Sumlin.
“The first thing about being a third year in a system is you’ve recruited a couple classes,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “So hopefully, you’ve gotten guys that you feel that fit into your defense.”
A&M has budding sophomore playmakers in defensive end DeMarvin Leal and safety Demani Richardson. They are part of a promising group of underclassmen from back-to-back Top 10 recruiting classes, many of whom are sure to see the field.
The veteran players understand better what they should be doing and the coaches have a better feel for how and where they should be playing, Fisher said.
“More importantly, they understand what the coaches are trying to coach and do,” Fisher said.
The defense has eight players with at least 10 career starts and six more players with starting experience.
The most experience is at linebacker, where senior Buddy Johnson and junior Anthony Hines III have combined for 35 starts. They were the team’s top tacklers last season, combining for 150 stops, including 20 for losses along with seven quarterback pressures.
“We view ourselves as a championship defense,” Johnson said. “This defense, guys are flying around, there’s a lot of energy, a lot of competitiveness out there. The energy is contagious. The guys are just playing fast. It’s just so fun to be around. It’s the ‘want-to’ that Coach Fisher always talks about.”
Johnson and Hines are among nine returning defensive starters from the 24-21 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State, the team’s lone win over a ranked team last year. Johnson and Hines should be able to create more havoc behind a line anchored by veteran tackles Bobby Brown III and Jayden Peevy, while ends Micheal Clemons, Tyree Johnson and Leal have combined for 23 starts. Junior Josh Rogers and redshirt freshman Derick Hunter are tackles expected to be in the line’s rotation along with end Jeremiah Martin.
“I mean, Clemons has been outstanding,” Fisher said. “He’s physical, big and is in great shape. Tyree has been doing really good and [6-foot-5, 262-pound] Jeremiah Martin has grown into his body.”
Leal made seven starts last year, getting 38 tackles, 5.5 of them for losses, showing flashes of greatness.
“DeMarvin Leal has been outstanding; I mean the guy can play inside and outside,” Fisher said. “He’s just a natural football player and leader.”
If the line paves the way, the Aggies will have a successful season, Hines said.
“I think they’re really up for that task,” Hines said. “You know, they’ve been really working super hard since offseason, it’s really just starting to see them buy into not only scheme, but shoot, the effort stuff. When you see a defensive lineman running 60 yards down the field to tackle a receiver, that’s when you start to have your turnovers.”
A&M is fortunate to have experience in the secondary, despite losing two potential starting cornerbacks. Debione Renfro declared for the NFL draft instead of returning for his senior season and senior Elijah Blades opted not to play this year. Senior cornerback Myles Jones is a three-year starter and safeties Leon O’Neal Jr. and Richardson have combined for 21 starts. Safety Keldrick Carper and nickel back Clifford Chattman have combined to play in 59 games, and freshman Jaylon Jones and junior transfer Brian George top a handful of newcomers who will see the field.
“I love the athleticism,” Fisher said. “I think we have excellent ball skills in the secondary, and I think that makes a big difference, not just in covering, but being able to judge the football — playing the football in the air, and when you get chances to get turnovers, do that, or cover fumbles.”
A&M didn’t force many turnovers in Elko’s first two seasons, but Fisher was pleased with the unit’s play. Elko, who was pried away from Notre Dame after only one season, inherited a defense that ranked poorly in rushing defense (70th), total defense (78th), passing yards (85th) and scoring (87th).
A&M allowed only 340.2 yards per game last season to rank 29th in the country. The Aggies gave up 22.5 points per game to rank 37th, and A&M allowed opponents to convert only 31.8% of their third downs to rank 15th, an improvement of 70 spots from the 2017 squad.
“We’ve had some good numbers on defense, but didn’t create the turnovers,” Fisher said. “Sometimes you do and sometimes you don’t. But we need to do that, and put an emphasis on it, and we are. But at the same time, you’ve got to stay fundamentally sound in what you do.”
A&M, for the first time under Fisher and Elko, has the depth and talent on the line and in the secondary to expand the rotation, keeping players fresh and, they hope, applying more pressure.
”I think all those things will matter,” Fisher said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!