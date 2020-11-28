Turnovers hurt Navasota in its 28-7 loss to Navarro in regional playoffs

GIDDINGS — Four turnovers proved too much for Navasota to overcome as it fell 28-7 to Navarro in the Class 4A-II regional playoffs on Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium.

The first of those turnovers came on the Rattlers’ opening series. An interception on the third play of that drive set Navarro up at the Navasota 5-yard line. Running back Brody Whitson ran in for the score on the next play to put the Panthers on the board first.

The Rattlers answered on their next possession, driving 65 yards in eight plays capped by a 15-yard touchdown by running back Ja’marion Frear. Frear was the work horse for Navasota, rushing for 107 yards on 27 carries.

Navasota (8-4) drove inside the Navarro 25-yard line on three of its next four possessions, but the Rattlers had nothing to show for their efforts and struggled to get in the end zone.

The second of those drives resulted in points for Navarro. On a sack, Panthers’ defensive back Mark Wozniak scooped up a fumble and raced 65 yards to the end zone.

Trailing 14-7 at the half, Navasota took the opening drive of the half and again marched deep into Navarro territory. But the Rattlers came up short on a fourth-and-2 at the Panthers’ 21-yard line.