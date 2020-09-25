True freshman QB from Texas to start Saturday for Vanderbilt

The thought that quarterback Ken Seals would one day lead a major college football program has always seemed like a foregone conclusion.
The Vanderbilt true freshman will finally get that shot Saturday and in his home state no less. According to a report by the Vanderbilt Hustler, Seals will start at quarterback for the Commodores when they open the season at Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.
“It’s a powerful, emotional and maybe even sentimental moment for me,” Seals’ father Robert said. “From Day 1, this has been Ken’s goal, to play Division I, Power Five football on a big stage. He’s out of the nest now. He’s on his own. I’m seeing a grown man out there at this point.”
When Ken was hardly a teenager, the Parker County native created some buzz during a camp at the Power Five conference school down the road, TCU. Standing what seemed like half as tall as the actual recruiting prospects throwing around him, Ken Seals demonstrated his budding talent that drew smiles from Horned Frog offensive guru Sonny Cumbie.
Ken Seals had just come off back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 at The Duel, a quarterback competition in Ohio, which raised his notoriety among college recruiters.
As a freshman at Azle, Ken threw for 1,414 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the scholarship offers began to trickle into his inbox. By the time he finished his career at Weatherford, his father’s alma mater, it became clear his academics might guide the decision for his next steps more than just football.
“For mom and I, when Ken has offers on the table form Princeton, Rutgers and Harvard, we’re thinking more 40 years than four years,” Robert Seals said. “Ken was thinking, ‘I want to play big-time football right now.’”
Weatherford went 0-10 the season before Ken Seals arrived, but the budding young quarterback led the Kangaroos to back-to-back playoff appearances. He set the school record for career passing yards with 5,714 and career passing touchdowns with 53.
Texas A&M showed some interest in Ken Seals, including several phone calls between Ken and offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey. Ultimately, the Aggies went with Longview quarterback Haynes King for the class of 2020.
“Ken was very high on A&M,” Robert Seals said. “He wanted to play under Coach [Jimbo] Fisher, because of his background as a quarterback. Obviously, the level of talent on the offensive side of the ball that A&M brings in is attractive to any quarterback.”
For Seals, Vanderbilt provided the best marriage between academics and Southeastern Conference football, so he graduated from high school early and enrolled in the spring. He called Dickey, as well as a few other interested coaches, to inform them of his decision, Robert Seals said. After he announced his commitment, he dropped from a four-star recruit to a three-star, Robert Seals was quick to point out.
College football life hasn’t begun exactly how Ken Seals dreamed as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring practice for the Commodores after two sessions and hampered the team’s ability to train throughout the summer and early fall. He also has been in a heated positional battle with freshman Mike Wright and junior college transfers Danny Clark and Jeremy Moussa. Despite the hurdles, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound quarterback has found a home in Todd Fitch’s offensive scheme.
“When Ken tells me, ‘Dad, I’m doing good,’ or, ‘Dad, I’ve got this offense,’ or ‘You know, this is my team,’ ... you know, I don’t get to see the practices,” Robert Seals said. “I don’t get to interact with the coaches. I haven’t seen a scrimmage yet, but one thing Ken and I have is an honest dialogue with each other on how things are going. When he tells me that, my money is on Ken to start.”
Saturday will be a busy day for the Seals family. While Ken makes his college debut, his brother, Daniel, will line up at tight end for Weatherford in one of the first high school games to be played in Arlington’s converted Globe Life Park. Ken’s mother Corinna will attend that important family moment.
Robert Seals and his daughter Trinity will be glued to their bench at Kyle Field, watching a dream that was years in the making come to fruition.
“To his credit, I got to watch a young man really show me perseverance at the next level and he just stayed the course and competed every single time and, in fact, he’s going to be rewarded for it,” Robert Seals said.
