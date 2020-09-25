True freshman QB from Texas to start Saturday for Vanderbilt

College football life hasn’t begun exactly how Ken Seals dreamed as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring practice for the Commodores after two sessions and hampered the team’s ability to train throughout the summer and early fall. He also has been in a heated positional battle with freshman Mike Wright and junior college transfers Danny Clark and Jeremy Moussa. Despite the hurdles, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound quarterback has found a home in Todd Fitch’s offensive scheme.

“When Ken tells me, ‘Dad, I’m doing good,’ or, ‘Dad, I’ve got this offense,’ or ‘You know, this is my team,’ ... you know, I don’t get to see the practices,” Robert Seals said. “I don’t get to interact with the coaches. I haven’t seen a scrimmage yet, but one thing Ken and I have is an honest dialogue with each other on how things are going. When he tells me that, my money is on Ken to start.”

Saturday will be a busy day for the Seals family. While Ken makes his college debut, his brother, Daniel, will line up at tight end for Weatherford in one of the first high school games to be played in Arlington’s converted Globe Life Park. Ken’s mother Corinna will attend that important family moment.

Robert Seals and his daughter Trinity will be glued to their bench at Kyle Field, watching a dream that was years in the making come to fruition.

“To his credit, I got to watch a young man really show me perseverance at the next level and he just stayed the course and competed every single time and, in fact, he’s going to be rewarded for it,” Robert Seals said.