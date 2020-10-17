 Skip to main content
Troy 21, Cameron 20 (OT)
TROY — A missed extra point in overtime cost Cameron as the Yoemen fell to Troy 21-20 in District 11-3A Division I play Friday.

Cameron’s Zane Zeinert threw a 3-yard TD pass to Keshon Johnson in the first overtime to get the Yoemen (4-3, 2-2) within 21-20, but the extra point failed.

Cameron’s Pharrell Hemphill scored on a 59-yard run, and Phaibian Bynaum scored on a 21-yard run to give the Yoe a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Troy (4-3, 2-1) answered with Zach Hrbacek’s 56-yard TD run in the second quarter, and Hunter Martin’s 22-yard TD run early in the third quarter. Hrbacek also scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter.

