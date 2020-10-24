Troy 21, Caldwell 6

CALDWELL — Caldwell took an early lead on De’Autre Burns’ touchdown catch, but the Hornets fell behind Troy and couldn’t catch up in a 21-6 loss on Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.

Burns caught five passes for 77 yards, while Larry Davis led Caldwell (2-6, 0-4) in rushing with 32 yards on five carries. Juju Johnson added 30 yards on seven carries. Ryan Roehling completed 9 of 18 passes for 112 yards.

Troy (5-3, 3-1) took a 7-6 lead in the third quarter and added two TDs in the fourth quarter.

Caldwell will play at Lorena next week, while Troy will host Rockdale.