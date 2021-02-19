Tripleheader at Brenham canceled; Rudder will play Saturday; Consol, CS will play Monday

The Class 5A girls basketball tripleheader involving A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder scheduled for Brenham High on Saturday was postponed after Brenham had water pipes break.

Rudder will play Pflugerville Hendrickson at 4 p.m. Saturday at Consol's Tiger Gym. It will be a doubleheader with Kingwood Park playing Pflugerville at 2 p.m.

Consol and College Station will play Monday. Consol will play Pflugerville Weiss at 6 p.m. at Cameron. College Station and Pflugerville Connally will play at 6 p.m. at Pflugerville High School.

The tripleheader was originally scheduled for Hearne on Thursday, but Hearne also had pipes break and flood the gym.

The UIL announced Friday that the girls state championship games have been pushed back to March 10-11 at the Alamodome. The UIL also has changed the playoff round certification deadlines to allow all playoff games to be played. Teams which have experienced delays in playoff rounds may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.