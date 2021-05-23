Trio of Aggies begin NCAA Men's Singles Championship today

Texas A&M’s trio of Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib and Valentin Vacherot will begin the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

No. 30 Carlos Aguilar will face Oklahoma State’s No. 37 Matej Vocel at noon, while No. 3 Hady Habib and No. 5 Valentin Vacherot play at 12:30 p.m. against Tulsa’s No. 50 Kody Pearson and Arizona’s No. 45 Gustaf Strom, respectively.

“Tomorrow is a final opportunity for this great senior class to represent Texas A&M,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “They have meant so much to our program over the past four years. I know they are excited to represent the Maroon & White one last time.”

A&M’s No. 8-ranked duo Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson will also compete in doubles play on Monday against Southern Cal’s No. 10 Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith with the time to be determined.