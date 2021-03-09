Trinity Cannon goes 4 for 4 with 6 RBIs to help Aggies sweep doubleheader with Tigers

Other than that, Herzog overpowered TSU batters who put the ball in play only five more times, none of them leaving the infield. The right-hander (5-1) walked one and struck out 10, matching the career high she posted in her last start, a 3-0 victory over Campbell on Friday in the Reveille Classic.

Tuesday’s performance was more impressive because the right-hander struck out 10 of 16 batters (62.3%). TSU’s batting lineup came in with only 33 strikeouts in 137 at-bats (24.1%). Neither of the TSU runners who reached advanced past first base as Herzog has not allowed a run in 16 1/3 innings.

“[Herzog] was so sharp from the get-go,” Evans said. “I was really impressed with Herzog tonight.”

Uribe (4-1) threw a two-hitter, both hits of the infield variety. TSU leadoff hitter Crimson Davis beat out a slow grounder to the second baseman on a close play at first. Then with one out in the fifth, TSU’s Ashlin Moreno reached on an infield single to deep shortstop.

Uribe struck out six and didn’t have a walk as TSU (2-9) failed to hit the ball out of the infield.

The victories gave A&M three straight via the run rule and five for the season.