Trinity Cannon goes 4 for 4 with 6 RBIs to help Aggies sweep doubleheader with Tigers

Texas A&M freshman Trinity Cannon is starting to hit softballs like they’ve been shot out of a cannon, which is great news for the Aggies’ evolving offense.
Cannon went 4 for 4 with six runs batted in during Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep of Texas Southern at Davis Diamond. Cannon had two hits and an RBI double in an 8-0 victory in the opener. She started the scoring in the nightcap with a three-run homer in the first inning and capped A&M’s 20-hit day with a two-run double in the fourth of the 9-0 victory.
A&M’s offensive outburst along with only three hits allowed combined by right-handers junior Makinzy Herzog and freshman Grace Uribe resulted in run-rule victories as the Aggies (13-3) won for the 11th time in the last 12 games.
Cannon wasn’t a factor in the offense 12 games ago, still looking for her first collegiate hit. But starting with a home run against Tulsa on Feb. 26, she’s 6 for 10 with five of the hits for extra bases and nine RBIs.
“As I get more at-bats, I am starting to feel a lot more comfortable at the plate,” Cannon said. “I kind of just feed off my team’s vibes and energies. If I have a bad day at the plate, I just come to practice the next day and they really pick me up.”
A&M fed off her energy in the first inning of the nightcap as she blasted a 2-0 pitch from TSU’s Jazmine Gendorf high off the video screen beyond the left-field fence.
“We watched film on [Gendorf] and [hitting coach Craig Snider] told us to pick a side when we got up to the plate,” Cannon said. “And in that at-bat, I did pick inside and sure enough she threw it over that corner and I got it.”
It was Cannon’s third homer and none have been cheap. She’s also shown a keen eye with five walks against five strikeouts.
“Trinity has everything she needs to be a really good collegiate softball player,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “She is strong, quick, explosive, has a good arm and she is a great teammate.”
Cannon stole the spotlight from sophomore Shaylee Ackerman and junior Haley Lee, who also continued their torrid hitting.
Ackerman hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the opener. The line drive sailed well beyond the center-field fence, bouncing on one hop and hitting a building more than 300 feet from home plate. Ackerman, who has a hit in 15 of A&M’s 17 games, added a sacrifice fly and RBI triple in the opener.
Lee, who hit three homers in Sunday’s 13-3 victory over Lamar, didn’t hit one out of the park Tuesday but went 4 for 4 to raise her average to .467.
Both Aggies pitchers came close to throwing no-hitters.
Herzog settled for a one-hitter that might have been a no-hitter had 5-foot-5 inch freshman shortstop Rylen Wiggins been an inch taller. TSU’s Mila Rodriguez opened the third inning with a line drive that glanced off the top of the glove of Wiggins, who also seemed to mistime her jump.
Other than that, Herzog overpowered TSU batters who put the ball in play only five more times, none of them leaving the infield. The right-hander (5-1) walked one and struck out 10, matching the career high she posted in her last start, a 3-0 victory over Campbell on Friday in the Reveille Classic.
Tuesday’s performance was more impressive because the right-hander struck out 10 of 16 batters (62.3%). TSU’s batting lineup came in with only 33 strikeouts in 137 at-bats (24.1%). Neither of the TSU runners who reached advanced past first base as Herzog has not allowed a run in 16 1/3 innings.
“[Herzog] was so sharp from the get-go,” Evans said. “I was really impressed with Herzog tonight.”
Uribe (4-1) threw a two-hitter, both hits of the infield variety. TSU leadoff hitter Crimson Davis beat out a slow grounder to the second baseman on a close play at first. Then with one out in the fifth, TSU’s Ashlin Moreno reached on an infield single to deep shortstop.
Uribe struck out six and didn’t have a walk as TSU (2-9) failed to hit the ball out of the infield.
The victories gave A&M three straight via the run rule and five for the season.
“These are two games that we expect our team to come out and dominate, and we’ve talked about that,” Evans said. “There have been some games early on that we expected that, and it didn’t happen, but today we came out and we swung the bats really well and we pitched great.”
A&M’s speed complemented the eight extra-base hits. The Aggies stole eight bases with six leading to runs. A&M also was opportunistic. Ackerman hit her homer after a two-out error by TSU, its lone miscue of the day.
NOTES — TSU had been run-ruled only once in its first nine games before Tuesday. ... A&M senior second baseman Ashlynn Walls and senior third baseman Dani Elder were not available because of COVID-19 protocol. Walls had started every game, and Elder had started all but one. Freshman Mariana Torres played second in both games, and Cannon started at third. Sophomore Hailey Gallegos replaced Cannon in the second game. ... A&M will host the Davis Diamond Classic this weekend, opening with Montana at 3 p.m. Friday followed by a game against Louisiana Tech.