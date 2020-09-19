 Skip to main content
Trinity 14, Anderson-Shiro 12
TRINITY — Trinity scored both of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally for 14-12 nondistrict victory over the Anderson-Shiro Owls on Friday night.

Anderson-Shiro (2-2) built a 12-0 lead on touchdown runs by Kelvin Adair and Cole Werner, but the Tigers (2-2) answered with touchdown runs by K.D. Goodall and T.J. Craft. Trinity added a two-point conversion run after Craft’s TD with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left for the victory.

The District 12-3A Division II Owls have lost two straight, while the 9-3A Division I Tigers have won back-to-back games.

