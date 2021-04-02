Tringle leads Texas Open; Texas A&M's Bennett finishes with second-round 72

His birdie run marked a quick turnaround from his start when he opened with bogeys on his first two holes.

“I was really just trying to get back into the round and get into the red numbers again,” he said. “I kept it in play and just had a lot of looks and a few went in.”

A win would give Tringale, 33, his first official Tour win. He won a team event at the Franklin Templeton Shootout with partner Jason Day in 2015. This year he was tied for seventh at Pebble Beach.

Spieth continues to look like he’s getting past a slump that has seen him drop from No. 1 in the world in 2016 to No. 92 in January. Now 53rd, he’s in good position for his fifth top-10 finish in the past two months after a four-birdie round. He hasn’t won since 2017.

“I’m really pleased with where things are at, but they’re not where I want them to be at,” Spieth said. “I’m trying to kind of take it slowly and patiently and reward myself, be excited about the good ones and not get too down about the bad ones.”

He opened with birdies on his first two holes but fell back to even for his round with bogeys at 11 and 13.