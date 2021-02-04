Trifecta of 3s spark No. 7 Aggie women's basketball team past pesky Tigers

A&M struggled in the first quarter for the sixth straight game, hitting only 3 of 9 field goals with six turnovers as LSU built an 18-10 lead. The Aggies found their offense in the second half, hitting 13 of 21 shots, including 3 of 5 from long range.

“We hit timely 3s that we had to have,” Blair said.

A&M held LSU to its fewest points of the season as the Tigers missed 10 of 11 field goals in the fourth quarter.

“I think that they were missing some shots that they normally hit, but they were not getting the post touches that they wanted,” Blair said. “So they were having to put up shots from outside, and when you play as many minutes as their shooters did in this game, that hurts you.”

LSU started strong, building a 24-14 lead in the first 13 minutes on the strength of hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, the last two by Pointer. But the Tigers would score only three more points in the final 7:03 of the first half but still had a 27-21 lead because A&M was scoreless in the last 4:10. A&M had a third of its 12 first-half quarters during that stretch.

LSU shut down A&M’s inside attack as Johnson and Jones combined to hit 1 of 4 field goals in the first 20 minutes.

