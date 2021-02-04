Trifecta of 3s spark No. 7 Aggie women's basketball team past pesky Tigers

After struggling for almost three quarters to hit anything, the seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team hit a trio of 3-pointers in 64 seconds to highlight a surprising runaway 54-41 victory over LSU on Thursday night in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.
The 3-pointers keyed a 13-0 run that gave the Aggies (17-1, 8-1) a commanding 49-37 lead with 6 minutes, 26 seconds left. A&M’s defense did the rest, allowing only one bucket — a contested, desperation 3-pointer with only 29 seconds left.
“Those 3-pointers, I really think deflated their energy,” A&M senior guard Destiny Pitts said.
Methodical-minded LSU (8-8, 6-4), which led for almost 26 minutes, was in great position to win its fourth straight in the series thanks to its defense until A&M’s listless offense came to life in the third quarter.
The Aggies opened the second half by trying to feed the ball inside, but after a pair of missed layups and two turnovers, the Aggies started scoring off the dribble. Kayla Wells had a trio of layups and Aaliyah Wilson added two more, the second one tying the game at 35 with 1:24 left in the third quarter. She also drew a foul on the play and made the free throw to give A&M its first lead since leading 5-4.
LSU momentarily regained the lead as Awa Trasi scored off an offensive rebound, but Wilson delivered the first dagger, a 3-pointer launched from the wing just before the third-quarter buzzer. On the play, A&M’s Destiny Pitts rebounded a missed 3-pointer and got the ball to sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon, who fed Wilson for the buzzer beater.
“That shot was huge,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Wilson wants the ball in that situation. That was a tough shot that she hit, and it gave our crowd and me a lot of momentum going into the fourth quarter. We were able to relax and kept encouraging them when they were playing well on defense, which we did consistently all night.”
Wilson buried another 3 after an LSU turnover to start the fourth quarter. Pitts then got into the act, stealing the ball and draining a 3 off the dribble at the top of the key. Wilson had a chance to really put a charge in the crowd but missed a 3. Still, reeling LSU had no answer as A&M finished the run with a pair of free throws by Ciera Johnson and a layup by N’dea Jones.
A&M made 6 of 13 from long range with Wilson and Pitts each hitting two.
“Aaliyah had the confidence to keep shooting after she missed a couple,” Nixon said. “I was glad I was able to find her.”
Wilson ended with 14 points, hitting 5 of 10 field goals. Wilson added 11 on 4-of-9 shooting, and Pitts came off the bench for eight points, hitting 3 of 4 shots.
LSU senior point guard Khayla Pointer had 12 points, while senior post Faustine Aifuwa added 11 and Trasi 10.
LSU typically wins by creating turnovers, but the Aggies turned the tables. Both teams had 19 turnovers, but the Aggies had a 23-11 edge in points off those mistakes.
A&M struggled in the first quarter for the sixth straight game, hitting only 3 of 9 field goals with six turnovers as LSU built an 18-10 lead. The Aggies found their offense in the second half, hitting 13 of 21 shots, including 3 of 5 from long range.
“We hit timely 3s that we had to have,” Blair said.
A&M held LSU to its fewest points of the season as the Tigers missed 10 of 11 field goals in the fourth quarter.
“I think that they were missing some shots that they normally hit, but they were not getting the post touches that they wanted,” Blair said. “So they were having to put up shots from outside, and when you play as many minutes as their shooters did in this game, that hurts you.”
LSU started strong, building a 24-14 lead in the first 13 minutes on the strength of hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, the last two by Pointer. But the Tigers would score only three more points in the final 7:03 of the first half but still had a 27-21 lead because A&M was scoreless in the last 4:10. A&M had a third of its 12 first-half quarters during that stretch.
LSU shut down A&M’s inside attack as Johnson and Jones combined to hit 1 of 4 field goals in the first 20 minutes.
•
NOTES — LSU head coach Nikki Fargas missed her second straight came because of COVID-19 tracing contact protocols. ... The 13-point winning margin is A&M’s biggest in the series in 11 games dating back to the Aggies’ 68-54 victory on Feb. 18, 2016, at Reed Arena. ... Jones made the top 10 list for the Katrina McClain Award, which goes to the nation’s top forward. Alabama senior Jasmine Walker, Auburn senior Unique Thompson, Baylor junior NaLyssa Smith, Michigan junior Naz Hillmon, Mississippi State junior Jessika Carter, Oklahoma State senior Natasha Mack, Stanford sophomore Francesca Belibi, Tennessee-Martin senior Chelsey Perry and Villanova sophomore Maddy Siegrist also made the list.