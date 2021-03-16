Trent Tompkins pitches one-hit gem to lead Rudder baseball team past College Station

There wasn’t an arm slot Rudder pitcher Trent Tompkins didn’t like Tuesday night.

Tompkins’ dense mixture of arm angles and pitches kept College Station hitters off balance in the one-hit, 2-1 victory to open District 19-5A baseball play at College Station’s Cougar Field.

Tompkins (4-0) carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh by leaning on a heavy dose of submarine sliders for strikes. He also featured two-seamed fastballs and curveballs to strike out 14.

“I saw a kid that competed his rear end off,” Rudder head coach Chase Sanford said. “I saw a kid that has not had anything given to him in life, and I saw a kid that went out there and just said I’m going to do it. He’s been doing it all year.”

Tompkins, who is committed to sign with Lamar, worked three perfect innings and sat down five batters looking at pitches that came from every part of the right side of the senior’s body.

“Honestly, I don’t know. It’s just whatever I’m feeling,” Tompkins said of his various arm angles. “Whatever the hitter’s approach is, if he’s early on an offspeed, I’ll keep throwing that down here. If he’s late on an offspeed, I’ll bring it up on the top where I can hit about 88 [mph].”