Trent Tompkins pitches one-hit gem to lead Rudder baseball team past College Station

There wasn’t an arm slot Rudder pitcher Trent Tompkins didn’t like Tuesday night.
Tompkins’ dense mixture of arm angles and pitches kept College Station hitters off balance in the one-hit, 2-1 victory to open District 19-5A baseball play at College Station’s Cougar Field.
Tompkins (4-0) carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh by leaning on a heavy dose of submarine sliders for strikes. He also featured two-seamed fastballs and curveballs to strike out 14.
“I saw a kid that competed his rear end off,” Rudder head coach Chase Sanford said. “I saw a kid that has not had anything given to him in life, and I saw a kid that went out there and just said I’m going to do it. He’s been doing it all year.”
Tompkins, who is committed to sign with Lamar, worked three perfect innings and sat down five batters looking at pitches that came from every part of the right side of the senior’s body.
“Honestly, I don’t know. It’s just whatever I’m feeling,” Tompkins said of his various arm angles. “Whatever the hitter’s approach is, if he’s early on an offspeed, I’ll keep throwing that down here. If he’s late on an offspeed, I’ll bring it up on the top where I can hit about 88 [mph].”
One of the few times Tompkins moved his arm slot over the top to throw a four-seamed fastball, pinch hitter Colby Smart roped the pitch down the left-field line for College Station’s lone hit of the game with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.
“He got his barrel to it,” Tompkins said. “Congrats to him. It was a great pitch and great hit. Nothing I could do about it.”
It took four innings for Rudder (9-4, 1-0) to provide some run support for Tompkins.
College Station starter Ryland Urbanczyk (2-2) worked well through the first three innings, mixing fastballs and curves. Through that span, Urbanczyk allowed two singles with Rangers advancing no further than second base. He lasted six innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked three and drew praise after the game from Sanford and his dugout.
“A couple of timely hits on their part,” Cougar head coach Chris Litton said of the difference in the game. “Basically, they got it down tonight and we didn’t.”
Rudder third baseman Cameron Bailey’s one-out single set the stage for catcher Juan Martinez to drive a two-out, 2-2 pitch low and away to right-center, scoring Bailey from second in the fourth.
“Humongous, humongous at-bat by Juan,” Sanford said.
Rudder right fielder AJ Hernandez then hit a leadoff single in the top of the fifth, and first baseman Jaice Garcia drove him in with a double to the warning track in right field. He was thrown out trying to extend the hit to a triple, but the Rangers led 2-0 in what had already become a pitchers’ duel.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Tompkins, carrying the weight of a no-hitter. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Tompkins issued back-to-back walks to Max Childress and Braden Fowler and balked to put both in scoring position. Both Tompkins and his catcher believed they had retired Childress looking at a slider outside and proceeded to walk off the field, only to return at the request of the umpire. A 2-2 high slider caught the last batter of the inning swinging, ending College Station’s scoring threat.
Tompkins celebrated with an emphatic yell after the strikeout.
“I was pumped, because not only did I keep the no-hitter alive, it was still a shutout, so I was really happy,” Tompkins said.
After allowing Smart on base with the double, two wild pitches allowed the Cougars' lone run of the game. But Tompkins finished the complete game by striking out two Cougars (10-4-2, 0-1) looking and inducing a fly ball to center to seal the victory.
“He kept us off balance and snuck the fastball by us and stayed strong and kept his pitch count down,” Litton said. “All around he had an amazing performance tonight.”