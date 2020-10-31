 Skip to main content
Travis L. Brown's three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over Arkansas
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M football team continued its trend of beating Arkansas, this time by a little more comfortable margin of 42-31. Here are three takes from Saturday’s game at Kyle Field.

1. Welcome back Hezekiah Jones: A&M’s junior receiver made his first reception since Nov. 3, 2018, after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the 2019 season and a leg injury that sidelined him through the first four games of 2020. Jones finished with 47 yards on five catches and more importantly offered a security blanket for quarterback Kellen Mond. The anticipation you could hear in Mond’s voice about Jones’ return earlier in the week turned into an exciting performance Saturday.

2. Mond's best yet: After a lackluster effort against Vanderbilt to open the season, Mond has continued to improve every game this season, highlighted by Saturday’s performance. He completed a career-high 81% of his passes and took hold of the school career total yards mark, passing Johnny Manziel.

3. Playing like they belong: A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he doesn’t know what a top 10 team looks like when asked if his Aggies are one, instead citing small details they need to improve. Whether A&M is destined for a New Years Six bowl or even the College Football Playoff is yet to be seen, but the Aggies have shown more consistency over the last three weeks than in any other stretch of the last five seasons.

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Saturday: Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31

• Records: Texas A&M (4-1); Arkansas (2-3)

• Rankings: No. 8 Texas A&M; Arkansas receiving votes

• Next: Texas A&M at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 6 p.m. Nov. 7

