Travis L. Brown's three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over Arkansas

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M football team continued its trend of beating Arkansas, this time by a little more comfortable margin of 42-31. Here are three takes from Saturday’s game at Kyle Field.

1. Welcome back Hezekiah Jones: A&M’s junior receiver made his first reception since Nov. 3, 2018, after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the 2019 season and a leg injury that sidelined him through the first four games of 2020. Jones finished with 47 yards on five catches and more importantly offered a security blanket for quarterback Kellen Mond. The anticipation you could hear in Mond’s voice about Jones’ return earlier in the week turned into an exciting performance Saturday.

2. Mond's best yet: After a lackluster effort against Vanderbilt to open the season, Mond has continued to improve every game this season, highlighted by Saturday’s performance. He completed a career-high 81% of his passes and took hold of the school career total yards mark, passing Johnny Manziel.