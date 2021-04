ATHENS — The seventh-ranked and top-seeded Blinn volleyball team will face eighth-seeded Coastal Bend at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Region XIV Conference tournament at Cardinal Gym.

The winner will face either fourth-seeded Panola or fifth-seeded Trinity Valley at 5 p.m. in the semifinals, while the loser will fall into the consolation bracket.

Blinn is 21-1 overall and won the Region XIV regular-season title with a 12-1 conference record.