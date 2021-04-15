Tonight’s WNBA draft could include trio of Aggies

A trio of Texas A&M women’s basketball players are hopeful to hear their names during Thursday’s WNBA draft, but even if that happens, the odds of them making an opening-day roster are slim.
Aggie forward N’dea Jones and center Ciera Johnson have been listed primarily in the second round of most mock drafts, while guard Aaliyah Wilson has been listed in the third and final round.
“I just have an open mind,” Johnson said. “It’s an exciting time, so hopefully, my name gets called. I just hope for the best. I don’t really care who drafts me or where I end up. I just want to go out there and give it my all.”
Johnson, Jones and Wilson are among 57 NCAA players available for the 36-player draft along with international players. The WNBA season will open May 14, leaving drafted players less than a month to make the team. In many cases, drafted players will prepare the returning squad for the season, then get waived, reinforcing how tough it is to make one of the league’s dozen 12-player rosters.
“I think every year it’s important for us to remind people how hard it is to make a WNBA roster,” former WBNA star Rebecca Lobo said last week during a WNBA teleconference. “You’ve seen players wear the 1 in 144 shirts, [but] it’s not 144. Not every team, with the salary cap, is going to be able to carry 12 players. Multiple teams will have 11. It is really, really, really hard to make a WNBA roster as a result.”
Lobo said many players who get drafted this year might have to go overseas and play their way onto a roster spot in the future.
“I don’t think we can overstate how difficult it is to play in the WNBA,” Lobo said.
A&M head coach Gary Blair, who has had 13 players drafted since 2001, said the chances of a player making a team who wasn’t taken in the first round is about 5 to 10%, adding that it might take an injury or team’s first-round pick opting not to play for that to happen.
A year ago, A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was taken by the Atlanta Dream as the fourth overall pick, the highest in school history. Carter made the WNBA all-rookie team, part of a class that made the league stronger from top to bottom in a year where COVID-19 changed everything. The WNBA had a 22-game regular season and international leagues were canceled.
“There might not be a single first-rounder start for whatever WNBA team they’re going to,” Blair said. “That’s how strong the league is.”
The 6-foot-4 Johnson and 6-2 Jones will appeal to teams needing help inside. Teams needing a defensive stopper or an all-around guard might take the 5-foot-11 Wilson.
Johnson, Jones and Wilson could have returned to school for another year of eligibility because the NCAA granted a blanket waiver. A&M senior guard Kayla Wells, who was listed in early mock drafts going in the third round, opted to return. Players who aren’t drafted Thursday have 30 days to declare their intent to return to school — provided they haven’t signed with an agent or violated their amateur status. Jones has hired an agent, but Johnson and Wilson haven’t. Johnson will play internationally if the WNBA doesn’t work out.
“I definitely want to play overseas,” Johnson said. “I’m in no rush, I’m trying to finish the little class load I have left so I can graduate, so I’ll focus on that when it gets to that point.”
Johnson is completing a master’s degree after getting a finance degree in 2019.
•
NOTES — The draft, starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN (Suddenlink, Ch. 35), will be virtual for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce picks from a New York studio while the players will be at their homes.. … University of Texas junior center Charli Collier is projected to be the overall top pick, going to the Dallas Wings, who also own the second overall pick. Arizona guard Aari McDonald who led the Wildcats to the national championship game, beating A&M along the way in the Sweet 16, is projected to be a top-five pick along with Louisville guard Dana Evans, Rutgers’ guard Arella Guirntes and Finnish 19-year-old center Awak Kuier. … A&M had seven former players playing on international teams for the 2019-20 season led by All-American Danielle Adams in Israel.