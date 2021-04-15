Tonight’s WNBA draft could include trio of Aggies

Lobo said many players who get drafted this year might have to go overseas and play their way onto a roster spot in the future.

“I don’t think we can overstate how difficult it is to play in the WNBA,” Lobo said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A&M head coach Gary Blair, who has had 13 players drafted since 2001, said the chances of a player making a team who wasn’t taken in the first round is about 5 to 10%, adding that it might take an injury or team’s first-round pick opting not to play for that to happen.

A year ago, A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was taken by the Atlanta Dream as the fourth overall pick, the highest in school history. Carter made the WNBA all-rookie team, part of a class that made the league stronger from top to bottom in a year where COVID-19 changed everything. The WNBA had a 22-game regular season and international leagues were canceled.

“There might not be a single first-rounder start for whatever WNBA team they’re going to,” Blair said. “That’s how strong the league is.”

The 6-foot-4 Johnson and 6-2 Jones will appeal to teams needing help inside. Teams needing a defensive stopper or an all-around guard might take the 5-foot-11 Wilson.