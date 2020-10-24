Tomball Rosehill Christian 31, Brazos Christian 21

Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Tomball Rosehill Christian Eagles won 31-21 in nondistrict TAPPS play Friday.

Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin caught three passes for 50 yards and a TD. Blake Burtin and Isaac White also caught TD passes, and Harris Powers ran for 33 yards on four carries. Styker Gay led Brazos Christian’s defense with 15 tackles, while Powers and Greg Young each had 12. Powers also had a tackle for a loss.