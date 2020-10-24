 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomball Rosehill Christian 31, Brazos Christian 21
0 comments

Tomball Rosehill Christian 31, Brazos Christian 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Tomball Rosehill Christian Eagles won 31-21 in nondistrict TAPPS play Friday.

Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin caught three passes for 50 yards and a TD. Blake Burtin and Isaac White also caught TD passes, and Harris Powers ran for 33 yards on four carries. Styker Gay led Brazos Christian’s defense with 15 tackles, while Powers and Greg Young each had 12. Powers also had a tackle for a loss.

Brazos Christian (2-3) will play at Cypress Christian next week, while Rosehill Christian (2-3) will host Northland Christian.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert