Tom Hardey has 19-1 week heading into Prognosticator Panel's bowl picks

TEEX Fire School Instructor Tom Hardey bucked the odds and was rewarded in a big way.
Tom could have opted out of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel weeks ago, but he didn’t. He was pretty competitive early in the season, but by the middle of November, he settled into the bottom row. Just before Christmas, he was tied for next-to-last place, only two picks out of the cellar. He had become our version of Vanderbilt.
Then it happened. Tom went 19-1 for the second-best record in Prog Panel history topped by only the legendary Rocky, the first of the Cessna picking dogs.
I checked Tom’s score once, twice, three times. Eventually, the shock wore off. A guy who had averaged going 11-9 hit the jackpot on the 13th week. If he had picked San Jose State to beat Boise State, he’d have been 20-0, but 19-1 is pretty impressive.
SportsTalk’s Chip Howard has had an impressive climb. The eight-time Prog champ was on the bottom row in late October, but he went 17-3 last week to end the regular season with his third straight week of 15-5 or better. He’s two picks behind panel leader Bryan police chief Eric Buske heading into our bowl edition.
“In the words of The Beatles, ‘Number nine ... number nine ... number nine,” Chip said.
How about eight is enough? More than enough. And if you listen closely, you can hear the rest of the panel chanting ABC! ABC!
Anybody But Chip.
Eric has been steady down the stretch, including 16-4 last week to maintain his spot atop the panel.
“Let’s see if a pedestrian effort can carry me to the finish line!!” Eric said.
It won’t be easy with five pickers within three picks.
College Station police chief Billy Couch is tied with Chip for second. Mirroring Chip’s fast finish, TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci also has been 15-5 or better for three straight weeks. Looch surprisingly, hasn’t talked smack, even when taunted by the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman. Looch is letting his picks do the speaking. He’s three back, tied with Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. and yours truly.
Brazos County 9-1-1 Executive Director Patrick Corley also has an outside shot at the title. He’s in seventh place, four back. Maybe one of those chasing Eric will have a Hardey effort.
Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, the defending champion, gave up on her third title weeks ago but is picking for pride.
“This has not been a good year,” Crystal said. “My goal is to not finish on the last row and keep the five-game lead over Rick Hill.”
Crystal bet lunch with Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s Rick, who might as well pony up.
Tom’s great week and a strong finisher by Caldwell Country’s Zach Hester, our sponsor, leaves Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell and Eagle editor Darren Benson to battle for last place.
Don has the edge. Darren has resorted to titling his picks “prog guessing game” in the subject line of his emails. That losing attitude needs a culture change. Maybe we’ll ask A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher to have a talk with Darren. Then again, Darren is a little more laid back. He might prefer a motivational cheering up from A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair. Did you know that Jimbo can recite the Gettysburg Address in the time it takes Gary to say hello?