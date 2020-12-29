Tom Hardey has 19-1 week heading into Prognosticator Panel's bowl picks

TEEX Fire School Instructor Tom Hardey bucked the odds and was rewarded in a big way.

Tom could have opted out of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel weeks ago, but he didn’t. He was pretty competitive early in the season, but by the middle of November, he settled into the bottom row. Just before Christmas, he was tied for next-to-last place, only two picks out of the cellar. He had become our version of Vanderbilt.

Then it happened. Tom went 19-1 for the second-best record in Prog Panel history topped by only the legendary Rocky, the first of the Cessna picking dogs.

I checked Tom’s score once, twice, three times. Eventually, the shock wore off. A guy who had averaged going 11-9 hit the jackpot on the 13th week. If he had picked San Jose State to beat Boise State, he’d have been 20-0, but 19-1 is pretty impressive.

SportsTalk’s Chip Howard has had an impressive climb. The eight-time Prog champ was on the bottom row in late October, but he went 17-3 last week to end the regular season with his third straight week of 15-5 or better. He’s two picks behind panel leader Bryan police chief Eric Buske heading into our bowl edition.

“In the words of The Beatles, ‘Number nine ... number nine ... number nine,” Chip said.