The Texas A&M football team will open the season against Kent State at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Kyle Field.

The Aggies on Thursday also announced the kick time for their next two contests – the game against Colorado at Denver’s Empower Field will be at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and A&M will play host to New Mexico on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.