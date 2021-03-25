Tickets to Texas A&M's outdoor track meets on sale

Tickets for Texas A&M’s three outdoor track and field meets this spring are on sale online at 12thman.com/tracktickets for $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Fans must buy tickets in advance.
The Aggies will host the A&M Team Invitational on April 9-10, the Alumni Muster on May 1 and the Aggie Invitational on May 8 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
A&M will use a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan. Fans must wear facemasks except while eating or drinking. Noncompliance can result in removal from the venue.
