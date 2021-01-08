Tickets on sale for Texas A&M's three indoor meets this season

Tickets for Texas A&M’s three home indoor track and field meets are on sale online only at 12thman.com/tracktickets. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $ for youth. All tickets must be purchased in advance; there will be no ticket sales at the stadium.

Crowds will be limited with a seating plan designed to distance fans at Gilliam Indoor Stadium. Fans also will be required to wear facemasks except while eating or drinking.

A&M will host the Ted Nelson Invitational on Jan. 16, the Aggie Invitational on Jan. 23 and the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Feb. 6. The Aggies also are scheduled to compete at the Texas Tech Invitational on Jan. 29-30 in Lubbock and at the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 12-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The SEC indoor meet is set for Feb. 25-27 in Fayetteville.

A&M will announce details for its outdoor season at a later date.